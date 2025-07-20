Destiny 2 calendar for The Edge of Fate and Season Reclamation 

Destiny 2’s The Edge of Fate expansion made some significant changes to the game, which will be the foundation for all future updates moving forward. The first season of this new saga, called Reclamation, introduced a new activity hub called the Portal, Shooting Range, armor rework, and more. And yet, there’s a lot to come in the upcoming weeks.

Bungie recently revealed everything that will be available as part of the current season. These include more Portal activities and in-game events, both new and returning.

Destiny 2 Season Reclamation calendar

Portal is the new Director (Image via Bungie)

Season Reclamation kicked off on July 15, and it will feature one major update along with multiple in-game events and activities. Here’s the complete calendar of upcoming events for this season:

Week of July 15

Portal launch and the Shooting Range open in the Tower.

Week of July 22

Onslaught: Midtown and Onslaught: Widow’s Court arrive in Fireteam Ops.

Starcrossed Exotic Mission arrives in Pinnacle Ops.

Week of July 29

The Arms Week event launches with a focus on Hand Cannons.

Trials of Osiris is back with new armor sets and tiered weapons to earn.

The Coil activity opens in Fireteam Ops, featuring three different paths to play.

Weeks of August 5 to 19

The Solstice event will take place.

Matchmaking opens for Grandmaster Fireteam Ops (Expert & Master matchmaking will be available on the 22nd and 29th, respectively).

Week of September 2

Heavy Metal event returns.

September 9

Ash & Iron Major Update.

December 2

Renegades launches, and Season: Lawless begins

The next major update, Ash & Iron, has a long way to go. Not much has been revealed about the update, but we expect something similar to a seasonal story relating to the campaign. Ahead of that, the return of fan-favorite events like the Solstice and Heavy Metal should keep everyone busy.

Week 2, starting July 29, will also introduce the Arms Week event, and Hand Cannons will be the featured archetype for the entire week. More details are expected soon, but a datamined leak for Arms Week recently showcased the potential gameplay loop of the upcoming event.

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More