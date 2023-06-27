Destiny 2 Glissando-47 god rolls, how to get, and more

The implementation of the Strand in Destiny 2 has paved the way for a lot of Legendary weapons with the same elements. Similar to the Stasis, some of these gear pieces can roll with exclusive perks as well, serving the element it is associated with. The Hatchling, being one of them, can be rolled with the Strand weapons only, and works well with certain loadouts.

The following article will explain one of the newest Strand weapons in the game that has been making the headlines. The Glissando-47 Scout Rifle is ranked among the Precision Framed archetype, meaning it can hit enemies harder from a safe distance.

It is recommended to consider this weapon with the Strand's surge activities, while more on its god rolls will be stated for both PvP and PvE activities.

How to obtain Glissando-47 and what are its uses in Destiny 2?

Due to the Glissando's archetype, it can be used to take out combatants from a safe distance and defeat Guardians with three shots in the head. However, it should be noted that this weapon can be acquired from the world drop pool. Vendors like Banshee can either sell it in his inventory, or drop it from rank-up packages.

During Week 6 of Season 21, Banshee does have a Glissando with Keep Away and Box Breathing, which can be a decent perk combination for PvE. Those who have missed it can keep an eye out on Banshee's inventory at every weekly reset or spend their rank-up Engrams.

The Glissando-47 is also one of the very few Strand Legendary weapons in the game, and the second Strand Scout Rifle to ever be released after the Taraxippos in Guardian Games. However, since the latter is an event-exclusive limited weapon, your best bet will be to purchase a Glissando-47 for endgame activities.

What is the god roll on Glissando-47 for Destiny 2 PvE?

The best perks on the Glissando-47 Scout Rifle for Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for increased recoil and Handling.

Flared Magwell for increased stability and reload speed.

Reconstruction for slowly reloading the magazine over time.

Box Breathing for an increase in precision damage after aiming the weapon for 1.5 seconds.

Other perks such as Overflow and No Distractions can be a great pairing with Box Breathing as well. Since this is a world drop, Banshee's version of Keep Away and Box Breathing is the best version of the weapon that anyone can have without effort.

What is the god roll on Glissando-47 for Destiny 2 PvP?

The best perks on the Glissando-47 Scout Rifle for Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased stability, handling, and range.

Ricochet Rounds for increased range and stability.

Keep Away for increased accuracy.

Box Breathing for increased precision damage.

The combination of Discord and Harmony can be viable in a 6v6 situation, while the aforementioned combination is meant for a more competitive 3v3.

