Destiny 2 Hullabaloo god rolls, drop locations, and more

Hullabaloo is Destiny 2's newest Wave Framed Heavy Grenade Launcher, joining the ranks of Dimensional Hypotrochoid in Lightfall. Players can get it for free via the Guardian Games event and keep it in their inventory permanently. However, acquiring the weapon won't be possible after the event concludes. So, it's recommended that everyone farms the weapon while the event lasts.

This article will guide you through the basics of Hullabaloo Grenade Launcher from Guardian Games, including its perks and sources.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Hullabaloo god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE

Due to its Archetype, Hullabaloo will often be used more toward clearing adds (additional enemies) than boss DPS. While clearing adds is a role for many Heavy ammo weapons, Grenade Launchers usually find themselves against endgame elites and bosses for damage.

Hullabaloo Grenade Launcher PvE god roll in Destiny 2 (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here's a list of perks for Hullabaloo for Destiny 2 PvE:

Linear Compensator for Stability, Blast Radius, and Velocity.

High-velocity rounds for more speed on the projectile waves.

Voltshot for jolting enemies after reloading the weapon on a kill.

Chain Reaction for an elemental damage explosion after kills.

Voltshot and Chain Reaction should suffice for clearing out a room in any difficulty. However, if you want to use this weapon against elites, follow these perks:

Auto-loading Holster for reloading the weapon after stowing it in inventory.

Vorpal Weapon for a 15% damage increase against bosses and players with active supers.

Another PvE god roll for Hullabaloo (Image via D2Gunsmith)

As mentioned, using this weapon against bosses isn't recommended since having projectiles is more effective against bosses that are either floating in the air or at a higher ground.

How and where to get the Hullabaloo Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2

The Hullabaloo Grenade Launcher can be picked up at the tower after completing the introductory quest of Guardian Games 2024. However, for more random rolls on the weapon, collect Medallions and deposit them in the Podium. Keep repeating this process until a Hullabaloo with your preferred perk drops.

Hullabaloo PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Hullabaloo PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Hullabaloo can be a decent weapon against a group of players in the Crucible. Since Heavy Grenade Launchers can hold multiple ammo, its wielder can spam-shoot the weapon toward the enemy spawn or a known peak position on the map. Here's a list of perks you should have on the Hullabaloo for Destiny 2 PvP:

Quick Launch for Velocity and Handling.

High-velocity Rounds for more speed on projectiles.

Impulse Amplifier for more speed on projectiles.

Vorpal Weapon for increased damage on Guardians with active supers.

Auto-loading Holster is a great perk to have as well, especially if you're looking to pick up and seek opponents who are hiding in 3v3 situations.