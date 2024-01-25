Destiny 2 HyperNet Current Grandmaster Nightfall guide: Modifiers, boss cheese, loadouts, and more 

Destiny 2's HyperNet Current has made its way to the top 10 of the toughest Strike rooms in the game. Introduced with the Lightfall expansion, this Strike was one of the few missions that received a positive rating from the community. While much of the mission occurs deep inside the Vex Network, nothing happens before players face a hoard of Cabal and a few annoying encounters.

This article guides you through the basics of the Grandmaster difficulty in HyperNet Current, including the modifiers, some tips and tricks, as well as loadouts to complete the Nightfall Strike efficiently.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

What are the modifiers for HyperNet Current Grandmaster Nightfall in Destiny 2?

Each Grandmaster Nightfall in Destiny 2 consists of a group of modifiers that make the mission significantly more challenging for players. Here is a list of modifiers that can be found in the ongoing HyperNet Current Strike:

Overcharged Grenade Launcher

Stasis, Strand, and Solar Surge depending on any given week

Epitaph, where Taken combatants generate blight geysers when defeated.

Arc Threat for incoming Arc damage from enemies

Overload and Unstoppable Champions

The loadouts to counter the specific Champions have been listed below.

Best loadout for Destiny 2 HyperNet Current Grandmaster Nightfall

According to the Champions and Elemental Surges, players should have a Strand Suspend build for Unstoppable, a Divinity for Overload, and a Well of Radiance Warlock with Solar Grenades for 25% increased damage.

Exotics should include a Cenotaph Mask for Warlocks in Destiny 2 while pairing it with the Divinity Trace Rifle. This way, the user can generate Heavy ammo and stun Overload Champions.

Cenotaph Mask (Image via Bungie)

Additionally, Divinity is meant to shut down bosses quickly, including the Tormentor and the final boss.

Acasia's Dejection is another Solar weapon, which also happens to be a Trace Rifle, making it ideal with the current modifiers.

Titan Strand is another subclass that will come in handy against Unstoppable Champions, especially with the Drengr's Lash and Barricade Suspend. Exotics for Titans can be anything, from the Gjallarhorn to the Apex Predator and even the mighty Cataclysmic.

Igneous Hammer in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

In the weeks with Stasis Surges, having all three classes on Solar is recommended. Weapons should include a Hand Cannon to counter Unstoppable Champions, with the usual Divinity on one Guardian. Igneous Hammer is still a strong competitor in endgame PvE, making it extra potent with Solar Surges.

Gjallarhorn in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Palmyra-B Rocket Launcher can dish out the extra damage from Stasis Surges in Destiny 2, as it should be paired with the Gjallarhorn at all times. Lastly, equip multiple Arc Resist mods to counter Arc burns.

Tips and tricks to make the HyperNet Current Grandmaster easier in Destiny 2

Two sections in this Strike deserve mention, both of which consist of boss fights. The first section is the Tormentor boss, where players should take the rightmost side of the arena and clear adds (additional enemies). When the Tormentor spawns, the Divinity can create a bubble, while the rest of the fireteam should rain down every burst of damage available.

Hypernet Current (Image via Bungie)

In the boss room, cast a Well of Radiance after the boss fight starts, and take care of the first Unstoppable Champion. These Champions should always be the priority, so keep an eye out on the left side of your screen for the spawning text.

Once the first health bar of the boss gets taken down, stick as a team, clear away adds, and destroy the blights. Repeat the process for the final bar of health to finish the Strike. It is important to clear the trash mobs and Champions first and then focus on the boss to avoid getting overwhelmed.