Destiny 2 Loaded Question god rolls, how to get, and more

The Loaded Question Fusion Rifle has been re-issued in the current Destiny 2 sandbox, all the way back from the Y2 Season of the Forge. However, unlike the current version, the community had to go through a series of quest steps and obtain a curated version of the Fusion Rifle. With the completion of Nightfall Strikes, both standard and Adept versions are available to players, alongside randomized perk combinations.

This article lists the best perks you need on the Loaded Question Fusion Rifle for both PvP and PvE. Since Fusion Rifles are popular in every activity across all archetypes, the High Impact Framed Fusion Rifle is a welcome addition to the arsenal, giving everyone a viable option with Arc load-outs.

How to get the Loaded Question Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2

Focused Decoding page (Image via Destiny 2)

The re-issued version of Loaded Question is tied to the loot pool of Fallen SABER Strike. However, this is only for Season of the Deep, as you can expect a different Strike to drop the weapon. Aside from completing Nightfall Strikes, another source of the drop include Zavala's "Focused Decoding" inventory.

Here, you can focus on Vanguard and Nightfall weapons, with the weekly active Adept weapon available for focusing as well. The standard version of Loaded Question requires one Vanguard Engram, 25 Legendary Shards, and 20,000 Glimmer. On the other hand, the Adept version requires one Engram, 50 Legendary Shards, 50,000 Glimmer, and 10 Adept Nightfall Ciphers.

Adept Loaded Question required materials (Image via Destiny 2)

The number of Adept Ciphers you can obtain from one Grandmaster run will depend on your fireteam's performance. Completing the Nightfall Strike with Platinum will reward two Ciphers, with gold granting only one. Silver, however, will not grant any Adept Ciphers.

Running a Grandmaster Nightfall Strike on a 2x reward week will drop 4 Ciphers upon Platinum completion, with 2 Ciphers upon Gold.

What is the god roll for Loaded Question in Destiny 2 PvP?

Destiny 2 Loaded Question PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The best perks on the Loaded Question for Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Chambered Compensator for increased recoil and Stability.

Projection Fuse for additional Range on the weapon.

Firmly Planted for added Handling and Stability upon crouching.

Eye of the Storm for increased accuracy as the health gets lower.

The main focus for PvP on any Fusion Rifle should always be Stability, helping the user land all bolts on a Guardian. Under Pressure is another great perk in the third column, while Frenzy can be decent addition in the Adept version alongside the "Adept Stability" mod.

What is the god roll for Loaded Question in Destiny 2 PvE?

Loaded Question PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmiih)

The best perks on the Loaded Question for PvE are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for recoil and Handling.

Accelerated Coils for faster charge time.

Auto-loading Holster to reload the weapon after switching to a different gear.

Reservoir Burst for an Arc explosion upon final blows.

Auto-Loading Holster can be replaced with Overflow in the third column, while Controlled Burst can be very powerful against elite enemies and bosses.

