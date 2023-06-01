Destiny 2 No Survivors: God roll, how to get, and more

No Survivors is a brand new Submachine Gun in Destiny 2, tied to the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon. Players can hope to get this gear piece by completing any one of three significant encounters within the new Dungeon. While it isn't craftable by any means, it consists of 12 perks across two columns, granting everyone a good chance at getting a god roll for either PvE or PvP.

The following article lists the best perks on the No Survivors SMG for any activity. It should be noted that this weapon is an Aggressive Framed archetype, considered to be one of the powerful archetypes against both PvE enemies and Guardians in PvP.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

No Survivors SMG in Destiny 2: Best perk combinations for PvE and PvP

1) Usage and how to obtain

The best use of No Survivors will be mainly for add-clearing (trash mobs) in PvE, alongside defeating Guardians in PvP. However, players will need a specific perk combination for the latter, since submachine guns can be tricky during 1v1s. On the other hand, having a damage and a utility perk is enough to bring out the full potential of No Survivors.

Something like Incandescent in the last column can synergize very well with Solar builds, while Demolitionist can help players get back their grenade energy with every kill. In terms of PvP, while Rangefinder and Target Lock are viable options, the Surplus perk in the third column can provide the much-needed Stability during PvP fights.

As mentioned, No Survivors can drop from either one of the three encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon. Thankfully, it is also farmable, as players can keep repeating every activity until they have a god roll No Survivors added to their collection.

2) PvE god roll

The best perks on the No Survivors for Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Fluted Barrel for increased Stability and Handling of the weapon.

Ricochet Rounds for Stability and Range.

Demolitionist for Grenade energy with each kill. Enemies defeated with Incandescent's Scorch or Ignite count as well.

Incandescent for a scorching explosion with each kill. Additional Fragments can increase the effect of this Scorch.

Players can also go for a combination of the Demolitionist and the Adrenaline Junkie, especially with Grenade builds based on Solar or Fusion Grenades. The Pugilist is another decent perk in the last column, as it can grant melee energy with kills. Players looking to invest in their Incinerator Snaps can consider building around both the Demolitionist and the Pugilist.

3) PvP god roll

The best perks for the No Survivors SMG for Destiny 2 PvP include:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Range, and Handling.

Ricochet Rounds for Range and Stability.

Rangefinder for increased Range after aiming.

Target Lock for increased damage based on the weapon's fire remaining on the target.

The Surplus is a decent alternative in the third column, and the Elemental Capacitor is a good perk as well.

