Top 5 weapons to farm in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep 

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep has come bearing a lot of new weapons and armor pieces alongside stories and activities. From seasonal-themed gear pieces to returning Reckonings weapons, everyone has a lot of options to choose from. It should also be noted that some of these weapons are craftable by acquiring their deepsight versions, while others are farmable from different game modes.

The following article lists the best weapons you should prioritize farming from now until the end of the expansion. While every gear piece is here to stay until next year, getting them while the meta is still active is important. Typically, having the correct perks in the correct situations is also an important aspect.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Spare Rations and other weapons to prioritize in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

5) Randy's Throwing Knife

The age-old Rapid Fire Framed Scout Rifle is back in the Destiny 2 loot pool. However, this time, everyone has a total of 24 perks to choose from, with the added benefit of obtaining the weapon as a drop from finishing PvP matches in Crucible. Hence, simply completing PvP matches will be enough to acquire the weapon.

Due to the Rapid Fire Framed archetype, Randy's Throwing Knife can become easily viable both in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE. Perk combinations such as Perpetual Motion and Kill Clip can be lethal for 1v1 engagements, making it one of the most powerful Scout Rifles from a decent Range.

Randy's Throwing Knife perks (Image via D2Gunsmith)

On the other hand, you can use this weapon as a sustained DPS option against elites and Champions. Destiny 2 Season of the Deep has an Overload mod tied to the weapon type. Hence, perk combinations such as Rapid Hit and Focused Fury are great PvE options.

4) No Survivors

No Survivors is the new Submachine Gun available from all encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon. This new Solar weapon rolls with some powerful perks, and its Aggressive Framed archetype makes it all the more viable for endgame content.

No Survivors (Image via D2Gunsmith)

However, unlike most seasonal weapons, No Survivors is not craftable, as you will need to acquire the best perks only via drop. Additionally, Aggressive weapons are considered strong against other Guardians in PvP. You can look for perk combinations involving Rangefinder and Target Lock.

For PvE, however, things need to change slightly, as your main focus must be on add-clearing (trash mobs) as efficiently as possible. Perk combination can include Demolitionist and Incandescent, granting everyone Grenade energy and applying Scorch to adjacent enemies upon kills.

3) Bug-Out Bag

Those having trouble finding a decent No Survivors from Dungeon can instead choose to head into the seasonal HELM and spend some Deep Engrams for the returning Reckoning gear. Bug-Out Bag is another Solar Submachine Gun players can go for, as it is one of the few weapons that fires at 900 RPM while being Adaptive Framed.

Bug-Out Bag (Image via Destiny 2)

The role of this weapon should be along the same lines as No Survivors, where you can be aggressive against opposing Guardians. Regarding perks, Subsistence alongside Incandescent can be viable for add-clearing, while Perpetual Motion and Killing Wind can be potent in PvP.

Deep Engram focusing (Image via Destiny 2)

Focusing Bug-Out Bag from HELM costs four Deep Engrams and 3,000 Glimmer. You can open the Sonar Station vendor and head inside the "Focusing" section for more details.

2) Spare Rations

Spare Rations has been one of the most requested pieces of weapons since its sun-setting. The Adaptive Framed Hand Cannon fires at 140 RPM, with perks that can give everyone an edge on the PvP battlefield. Perks can include Rapid Hit and Kill Clip for shutting down players in Crucible.

Spare Rations (Image via Destiny 2)

You can also pair this Hand Cannon with this season's Unstoppable mod, increasing its usage for PvE. Perks such as Vorpal Weapon and Slideshot can help in both damage and utility. The focus cost for Spare Rations is the same as Bug-Out Bag.

1) Apex Predator

Apex Predator has been the surprising entry this season, as Bungie has put in some powerful perks in this Year 2 Rocket Launcher. With its current perk pools, Apex Predator can be considered more powerful than the likes of Hezen Vengeance, Roar of the Bear, and even Hothead.

Apex Predator (Image via Destiny 2)

The weapon can roll with Reconstruction alongside Bait and Switch, dealing even more damage upon pairing with Gjallarhorn. Everyone is recommended to farm the Last Wish Raid this season, as the Apex Predator can also be unlocked for crafting.

