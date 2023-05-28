Destiny 2 Randy's Throwing Knife god rolls, how to get, and more

Randy's Throwing Knife is one of the many exotics that have returned to Destiny 2 as part of Season of the Deep content. Despite having a name like that, the item is a scout rifle and a very good one at that. Naturally, getting the best possible perks and benefits on the gun will help increase its overall output. However, the first task is knowing how to unlock this scout rifle.

Unlike some other exotics, finding Randy's Throwing Knife can be time-consuming. Moreover, you could waste your time grinding the wrong game mode. Hence, read on to learn how to unlock the scout rifle and adequately set it up.

Randy's Throwing Knife is extremely effective against several enemies in Destiny 2

There are two main ways to obtain Randy's Throwing Knife in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep. You're advised to grind the Crucible game mode, as the scout rifle can drop after a successful clear. Do note there's no guarantee for the weapon to drop, and it could take several tries before you get it.

There's another way that reduces the reliance on luck on your part. Whether you're a beginner or a veteran, Lord Shaxx is a hard-to-miss figure in The Tower. You can attempt to obtain the weapon from rank-up engrams. While there's still a question of odds, your chances will be fairer.

Let's take a look at the official stats of Randy's Throwing Knife

· Impact: 45

· Range: 23

· Stability: 39

· Handling: 20

· Reload Speed: 28

· Aim Assistance: 63

· Zoom: 20

· Airborne Effectiveness: 10

· Recoil: 59

Based on the stats alone, it's understandable why this scout rifle might be equally effective in PvP and PvE in Destiny 2. However, you can increase the weapon's potential by aiming for a perfect roll.

Here's the perfect build to go for in PvP

· Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling (+10 Range)

· Magazine: Ricochet Rounds (+5 Range, +10 Stability)

· Trait #1: Perpetual Motion

· Trait #2: Kill Clip

· Origin Trait: One Quiet Moment

· Masterwork: Range

· Mod: Counterbalance Stock

The focus is quite simple – increase the range and control of the weapon. You want to ensure that your rifle remains stable while firing and that the build is made according to it.

The build will be different for PvE content in Destiny 2

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling (+10 Range)

Magazine: Armor-Piercing Rounds (+5 Range and extra damage to shields)

Trait #1: Offhand Strike

Trait #2: Kinetic Tremors

Origin Trait: One Quiet Moment

Masterwork: Handling

Mod: Major Spec/Minor Spec

While these builds will improve Randy's Throwing Knife, feel free to tweak it according to your preferences.

