Destiny 2 players are farming Ghosts of the Deep Artifice armor with the help of a game-breaking bug 

The Destiny 2 community has found its way to multiple Artifice armor with minimal effort. Only a few days after the launch of a new Dungeon, it seems that players have already cracked the major encounters of the new activity, that too in Master difficulty. However, each fireteam needs to meet certain conditions.

To summarize the bug, it seems that the bosses within the Dungeon are taking tick damage from Vortex Grenades, Witherhoard Grenade Launcher, Gathering Storm ultimate ability, and more. The trick here is to fire any one of the abilities/weapons mentioned above and die with the help of a Rocket Launcher or by falling off.

This will, in return, activate overtime damage on the boss from the fired sources before dying. After being revived, the player(s) damaging the boss can now repeatedly damage the boss without dying. It should also be noted that all the methods mentioned need to be done without starting the encounter or crushing Oryx's Ghost.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a current in-game exploit that can be fixed anytime. Readers are advised to keep an eye on Bungie's official support Twitter account.

Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep Artifice armor farm exploit

The exploit in question can be done both in the first and the final boss encounters. However, it is easier to keep repeating the final encounter, since the boss doesn't move, compared to the Ecthar boss in the second encounter.

Destiny 2 players are recommended to switch encounter checkpoints between a fire team of three and repeat the process until they have the desired armor pieces.

Final boss arena (Image via Destiny 2)

The loot pool of the final encounter consists of every armor piece present in the Dungeon, whereas the first boss drops Gauntlets, Leg armor, and class items. The following step-by-step guide should provide a clearer idea of what each player needs to do:

One or two player needs to equip a Witherhoard and another special weapon. (Equipping two specials replenishes ammo over time).

The player(s) needs to shoot a Witherhoard on the boss without crushing the Ghost in front of it. Now, the same player needs to die by shooting either a Rocket Launcher at their feet or falling off the map.

Once revived, another shot of Witherhoard on the boss should determine whether the exploit is working or not.

If the boss's body doesn't emit any "immune" damage tick, then the Destiny 2 exploit is successful. On the other hand, if the boss still shows an immune tick, then players with Witherhoard need to repeat the process.

The third player in the fireteam can equip a DARCI Exotic Sniper Rifle and keep their aim at the boss to keep track of its health.

This needs to be repeated once the boss dies, requiring players to only crush the two Ghosts to end the encounter.

As mentioned, everyone has very little time to make use of the bug, as Bungie will most definitely be prioritizing a fix with the upcoming reset tomorrow.

