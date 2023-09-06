Destiny 2 Oversoul Edict god rolls, drop locations, and more

The new Pulse Rifle, Oversoul Edict from the Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid, is another powerful gear worth every material and Spoils. The Arc Pulse Rifle leaves no room for errors, as the weapon type doesn't make things easier for its wielder, especially in close combat and against highly mobile entities. Being a Rapid Fire Frame, the weapon can melt players from a fair distance.

This article lists the god rolls for the Oversoul Edict in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE. Like almost any other Raid weapon in the game, each gear piece from Crota's End is craftable and tied to specific encounters.

It should be noted that there are plenty of Legendary weapons meant for one particular game mode. However, the Oversoul Edict can be used in every activity with various perk combinations.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

How to get Oversoul Edict Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2

The Oversoul Edict can be found in The Bridge and Ir Yut boss encounters in Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid. As mentioned, it is a Rapid Fire Framed archetype, firing at 540 rounds per minute, with the Arc element supporting the damage type.

While it has a lower base range compared to its peers, a Rapid Fire Frame weapon is meant to be taken aggressively during fights, as it can guarantee a kill with precision shots.

Pulse Rifles, on the other hand, can be used in every activity, both PvE and PvP. While there are no seasonal Champion mods tied currently in Season of the Witch, there are always utility and damage perks to make life easier against combatants.

To summarize Oversoul Edict's perk pool, players can expect the likes of Eye of the Storm, Moving Target, Headseeker, and more for PvP, as well as Voltshot, Swashbuckler, Adrenaline Junkie, Demolitionist, and more for PvE.

Oversoul Edict god roll for Destiny 2 PvP

Oversoul Edict perk pool (Image via Destiny Definition Archive)

Here are the best perks to have on the Oversoul Edict for Destiny 2 PvP:

Hammer Forged Rifling for increased Range on the weapon.

Ricochet Rounds for increased Range and Stability.

Eye of the Storm for increased Accuracy and Handling as the wielder's health goes lower.

Headseeker for an increase in precision damage with sustained body shots.

Perpetual Motion and Moving Target is another great combination of perks to have on this new Raid Pulse Rifle.

Oversoul Edict god roll for Destiny 2 PvE

Here are the best perks to have on the Oversoul Edict for PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for recoil and increased Handling on the weapon.

Flared Magwell for Stability and increased reload speed.

Demolitionist for increased Grenade energy with kills.

Voltshot for jolting targets after final blows.

In addition to the Voltshot, it should be noted that the Cursed Thrall Origin Trait can also be activated with jolted kills from Voltshot. Hence, following a melee and a weapon kill could very well create a chain reaction of lightning and poison.