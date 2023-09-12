Destiny 2 players unhappy with IKELOS SMG drop rates from Operation Seraph Shield Exotic Mission

The Destiny 2 IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3 is one of the most sought-after submachine guns in the game. It was reintroduced during the Season of the Seraph and could be acquired from seasonal activities. However, once the season ended, its drop sources were reduced to Banshee-44 and Xur. As a result, there are many players who missed out on picking up the weapon during the season itself.

Now that the Operation Seraph Shield has made its way into the Exotic Mission rotator, players can get their hands on the Destiny 2 IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3. However, the drop rates for the weapon are very low.

Players believe Destiny 2 RNG is too harsh

Almost every single random world drop in Destiny 2 is governed by the random number generator (RNG) mechanic. The same holds true for random drops within an activity.

The Destiny 2 IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3 is also considered a random drop because it's not a guaranteed reward. While the drop rates of the weapon aren't known, it's actually very rare.

Considering that completing Operation Seraph Shield is the only source of the weapon, other than purchasing it from the said vendors, it's understandable why players are so frustrated with its drop rates.

When it comes to rare weapons, there's always a chance that you can craft it. Although you can craft such weapons by using Deepsight Harmonizers on their copies whenever you get the chance, it's impossible to extract a pattern if the weapon doesn't drop to begin with.

The reason why the Destiny 2 IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3 is so popular is its perk combinations. Not only is this one of the few SMGs that comes with Voltshot, a perk that makes ad-clearing in activities a cakewalk, but it also comes with Seraph Rounds, a perk that combines the effects of Armor-Piercing Rounds, Ricochet Rounds, and High-Calibre Rounds.

Furthermore, given that the weapon is craftable, players can use the enhanced versions of these perks for additional bonuses.

While the exact drop rates are unknown, it's understandable why they're so low. Every season, Bungie introduces a new set of weapons for players to acquire and use.

For example, there are a few SMGs that have been introduced this season, but they're not as powerful as the Destiny 2 IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3. However, if you were to adjust your playstyle based on the god rolls of the weapon, you'd have a beast of a gun on your hands.

This is done so that playstyles don't stagnate, and players can keep experiencing a fresh gameplay loop every season. Bungie is really trying to make a difference with the gameplay loops and the overall quality of life in the Season of the Witch, so such changes, while annoying, are understandable at the same time.