Destiny 2 Psi Hermetic V god rolls, drops locations, and more

The Destiny 2 Psi Hermetic V is yet another pulse rifle that Bungie introduced during the Season of the Witch. Ideally, these weapons are best suited only for PvP activities. However, some have perks that make them a good choice of weapon in PvE activities, too, especially when players have to engage enemies at long range.

The Destiny 2 Psi Hermetic V is a High Impact Frame pulse rifle. Although it has a slow rate of fire, it deals a lot of damage. With that said, here are some rolls that players need to look out for while farming for this weapon, along with how to get it in the game.

How to get the Destiny 2 Psi Hermetic V easily

The Destiny 2 Psi Hermetic V is a weapon that only drops from Prime Engrams. One would expect it to drop from seasonal activities, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

However, if you're lucky enough, you can acquire Prime Engrams by completing core playlist activities and seasonal activities such as Savathun's Spire and Altar's of Summoning during the Season of the Witch.

You will also come across Prime Engrams during activities like Raids and Dungeons, but then again, the Engrams have very low drop rates in the said activities. Alternatively, you can also purchase this weapon from Banshee-44 if he ever brings it into rotation. With that said, here are some of the god rolls for this weapon:

Destiny 2 Psi Hermetic V PvE god rolls:

Battery: Tactical Mag (+3 Magazine Size, +5 Stability, +10 Reload Speed).

Perk 1: Enlightened Action (Dealing damage improves reload speed and handling) / Outlaw (Precision kills greatly decrease reload time).

Perk 2: Kill Clip (Reloading after a kill increases weapon damage for a short period of time)/Frenzy (Being in combat for a considerable amount of time increases weapon damage, handling, and reload until you are out of combat).

Destiny 2 Psi Hermetic V PvP god rolls:

Battery: Accurized Rounds (+10 Range).

Perk 1: Enlightened Action (Dealing damage improves reload speed and handling)/Moving Target (Increased movement speed and target acquisition while moving when aiming down the sights).

Perk 2: Headseeker (Body shots with this weapon increase precision damage and aim assist for a short duration)/Kill Clip ( Reloading after a kill increases weapon damage for a short period of time).

Although this is a kinetic weapon, it has the Stasis elemental affinity, so it should technically work well with some Stasis builds in the game, especially if you're planning on using the Headstone Perk on it. Unfortunately, you cannot get enhanced perks on the Destiny 2 Psi Hermetic V pulse rifle because it cannot be crafted.