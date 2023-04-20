Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Nezarec encounter Master Challenge Guide

Root of Nightmares, just like every raid in Destiny 2, has two specific modes, namely, the regular mode and the Master difficulty mode. Although the mechanics and the basic raid content stay the same, the enemies are beefier and hit harder than in the regular mode. For every encounter, there's a specific challenge associated with it.

Whenever players complete the challenge, they're rewarded with an additional weapon. Moreover, successfully completing a challenge unlocks a triumph for players, which either count towards a bonus reward or an event-related seal. With that said, here's a quick guide on how to complete the Master difficulty challenge for the Nezarec encounter in the Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid.

How to complete Destiny 2 All Hands challenge easily

The objective of this challenge is simple. Every player in the encounter must shoot at least one light node and one dark node before triggering the damage phase. Also, the last node needs to be shot at the same time, or else the challenge will fail.

The Nezarec encounter in Destiny 2 is fairly straightforward. However, the presence of numerous adds and his hatred mechanic make the encounter annoying and difficult. The issue worsens on Master difficulty because the three Colussus that spawn in the arena in this difficulty are Barrier Champions.

To make the encounter easier, here's what you need to do:

First of all, assign both the Light and Dark nodes a number. The one closest to the start is marked as 1, and the one farthest is marked as 6.

Divide yourselves into teams of three each and pick one node each. At this point, three members should have picked three light nodes, and the other three should have picked three dark nodes.

Assuming that Light 1,2,3 and Dark 1,2,3 are taken, members from the team that has picked Light 1,2,3 will now pick one node each from Dark 4,5,6, and the other team will pick one from the remaining Light nodes.

Before the encounter begins, the two teams stand at their individual starting points and then shoot the nodes.

Since all three members are standing within the aura, everyone should get either the Field of Light/Flux of Darkness buff.

On getting the buff, one member waits at the start point while the player assigned to the "1" nodes on both the Light and Dark side head to their respective plate. The players assigned to "2" stand between plates "2" and "3" and clear the initial wave of adds.

Once the "1" node has been shot on both sides, the players standing at the start point shoot the node again to force a fresh node to appear. The player assigned to plate "2" shoots his plate while the first player clears adds.

Once the plate is shot, the player standing at the start point shoots the start node again and goes to plate "3" and shoots the node, while the other two players focus on killing the Colossus that spawns.

At this point, three nodes on either side should be complete. The teams now switch sides and rinse and repeat the aforementioned steps.

The process mentioned above can be somewhat difficult and confusing. Players from each team will also have to take Nezarec's hatred in the Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid. The fun part about this method is that, if done accurately, you won't have to create a refuge to protect your team from his wipe mechanic.

You can effectively enter the damage phase in under a minute. After that, it all boils down to how quickly you can damage the boss and deplete Nezarec's health in Destiny 2.

Poll : 0 votes