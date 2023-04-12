Destiny 2 Master Root of Nightmares Macrocosm challenge guide: Cosmic Equilibrium

With the start of a new week, Destiny 2 players are off to grinding multiple endgame activities simultaneously. From Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes to brand new challenges in Master Raids, there's certainly a lot to do with loot, seals, and more. The current Root of Nightmares challenge is tied to the planetary encounter known as Cosmic Equilibrium.

To summarize this challenge, players must switch the planets' sides, carrying all Light planets to the left side, and all the Dark planets to the right side. Unlike a standard run, where you pick up the 'odd-planet-out,' players must leave it and pick the other two. The following article will guide you through completing this challenge and will list out the weapons that can make the encounter easier on Master difficulty.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How to complete the Cosmic Equilibrium challenge in Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares

1) Overview of the Destiny 2 encounter and the challenge

The Macrocosm encounter is considered one of the most unique encounters in the game, as it doesn't follow the recurring mechanical pattern of the Raid. While the Root of Nightmares follows a standard way of carrying a Light and Dark aura onto different seeds, Macrocosm follows an entirely different pattern.

One Dark planet is the odd one in Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares (Image via KackisHD)

The general rule of this Destiny 2 encounter is to carry one odd planet from one side and deposit it on the other. As such, there are four platforms with three plants on each of them.

The primary objective is to defeat a Colossus on platforms, gain buffs, and look for an odd planet on a platform. A complete guide to the encounter can be found at this link.

Three planets in the middle (Image via KackisHD)

On any given day, your job is to carry the odd planet from one platform, listen to the callout of the odd planet's location on the opposite platform, and deposit it there. However, with the challenge currently being active in the Master difficulty, you must leave the odd planet right where it is and pick the other two.

Here are the two primary tasks you should be doing for the challenge:

Leave the one odd planet on the platform you're on.

Carry the remaining two planets on opposite platforms. (Light planets on the right platforms and Dark planets on the left).

Picking up one odd planet on any of the four platforms will lead to the failure of this challenge.

2) A brief guide to completing the Destiny 2 challenge easily

With the challenge being clear with the guide mentioned above, here's how to make things easier for yourself and your fireteam. It should be noted that every Colossus that spawns on platforms will be a Barrier Champion, so keeping an Arbalest or anything that can shut down a Barrier Champion quickly is highly recommended.

Typically, one player will use one platform on either side, with two players clearing adds (additional enemies). The process will take two runs from one platform to another, as players must switch between two planets while leaving one.

Three Well of Radiance is recommended to boss DPS from three plates, with Gjallarhorn, Legendary Rocket Launchers, and Starfire Fusion Warlocks being the primary options for damage. Rufus' Fury Adept Auto Rifle is this week's challenge reward on Master Difficulty.

