Destiny 2's pay-to-win model might be detrimental to the game's future

Destiny 2 is widely regarded as a free-to-play game. However, there is only so much that is actually free. Most of the title's content is locked behind a paywall. You will have to purchase expansions to access raids, dungeons, and even some of the crucible modes. Nevertheless, whatever free content is available should be enough for you to decide if you want to purchase the expansions.

However, pre-ordering expansions grants you access to expansion-related Exotics, which are powerful, to say the least. While they don’t really make that much of a difference in PvE, they do leave an impact on PvP activities.

So, does this mean Destiny 2 is a pay-to-win title?

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Certain factors indicate that Destiny 2 is indeed a pay-to-win game

For context, a pay-to-win game is one where you can get the upper hand for a price. While you cannot really buy each and every weapon in Destiny 2, you can purchase the one that is associated with the expansion.

Take for example the Tessellation, which is the brand-new Exotic that you get for pre-ordering The Final Shape. Like many other Exotics in the game, it will be added to the Monument to Lost Light once the expansion goes live. However, if you pre-order the expansion, you will have access to this Exotic now.

Although it shouldn’t be that big of a deal, this is how Bungie described this Exotic in their TWAB (This Week At Bungie) for September 14:

“... that new Exotic Fusion Rifle that not only adapts its damage type to your subclass element, but also can consume your grenade to shoot an incredibly powerful projectile that makes everything go out with a huge explosion? The one that can wipe an entire team capturing a zone, melt the toughest enemies in a Nightfall, or even break a Well of Radiance sword for an epic Trials clutch?”

Now, here’s where the problem lies: not everyone will pre-order the expansion, so not all players will have access to the Tessellation. The ones who have access to this weapon will automatically have the upper hand in the activity. The same is demonstrated in the videos showcased by Bungie in the same TWAB.

And it’s not just Tessellation; the same holds true for the Quicksilver Storm and the Osteo Striga. Moreover, if you don’t have access to the expansion, you won’t be able to access these Exotics.

Does that make Destiny 2 a pay-to-win title? It probably does, but considering the number of players who end up purchasing the expansions, everyone is on the same playing field, albeit at different times.