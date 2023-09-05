Destiny 2 Swordbreaker god rolls, drop locations, and more

Swordbreaker is one of the most powerful Shotguns to come out of the Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid. The Lightweight Framed Shotguns are usually a dream for PvP players to go up close against opposing Guardians, considering aggressive play to eventually one-shot them has been a traditional approach since the beginning. As mentioned, the Swordbreaker is a Lightweight Framed for the Kinetic slot, allowing players to equip a powerful Primary in the energy slot as well.

The following article will list all the best perks available on the Swordbreaker for every activity.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and is based solely on the writer's opinion.

How to get the Swordbreaker Shotgun in Destiny 2

The Swordbreaker Shotgun can be farmed from a few specific encounters within the Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid. However, there are also options to get a guaranteed red border every week until players hit the five-deepsight mark to unlock the pattern. Meanwhile, the Swordbreaker Shotgun drops from the Bridge and Crota encounters.

There is always a chance for a different weapon to drop, so having it unlocked in collections and looting secret chests can help. This article should assist players in figuring out the loot table of the Raid.

Unlike many of the Crota's End weapons, the Swordbreaker is the only piece of gear tailor-made for PvP fights. The traditional Lightweight Framed Shotgun has perks such as the "Opening Shot and Slideshot" combo, allowing the wielder to play aggressively with increased mobility, Handling, and decent Range.

Destiny 2 Swordbreaker Shotgun PvP god roll

The following is the god roll for the Swordbreaker Shotgun in Destiny 2 PvP:

Full Choke for a tightened barrel for lesser projectile spread.

Accurized Rounds for increased Range on the weapon.

Slideshot for reloading and increasing Range temporarily upon sliding.

Opening Shot for increased Accuracy and Range with the first shot from the weapon.

All perks for the Swordbreaker (Image via Destiny Definitions Archives)

Fragile Focus and Threat Detector are some other perks that players can consider in the third column, while Golden Tricorn and Sword Logic are nice damage perks to have instead of Opening Shot in the final column.

Destiny 2 Swordbreaker Shotgun PvE god roll

The following is the god roll for the Swordbreaker Shotgun for Destiny 2 PvE:

Smallbore for increased Range and Stability.

Light Mag for increased reload speed and Range.

Threat Detector for increased reload speed, Handling, and Stability when enemies are close.

One-Two Punch for increased melee damage after hitting an enemy with every pallet of the weapon.

While the aforementioned combination is meant for boss DPS, players can still use Golden Tricorn as another DPS perk in the last column by pairing it with Strand load-outs. Demolitionist is always a nice perk to have in PvE for maximum Grenade uptime, or Pugilist for a similar reason, but on melee abilities.