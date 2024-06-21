Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris this week (August 23 to 27): Rewards, map, and more 

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris is one of the longest-running PvP competitive events that comes every weekend except for when Iron Banner is active. Here, players who excel in taking out other Guardians participate in a 3v3 game mode to earn seven wins flawlessly and earn a chance at Saint-14's Lighthouse for an Adept weapon lot.

That said, reaching the Lighthouse isn't a task for everyone. Destiny 2 PvP is a different ballgame where the rules and sandbox of the PvE don't apply. This doesn't mean that beginners won't have a chance at getting the standard loots from just playing, most of which are on par with the Adept version.

This article lists the associated Adept weapon and the map for a specific week in the Trials of Osiris. Readers will find updated information every weekend.

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris map today (August 23 to 27)

Cirrus Plaza map (Image via Bungie)

This week, players must duke it out inside the "Cirrus Plaza" map.

To launch a Trials of Osiris match, open your Destinations tab followed by the Crucible node. There, you can look for a yellow node for Trials of Osiris, which will be active from Friday until Tuesday. You will also find separate modes in any given week, alongside a node for Freelance if available.

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris Adept loot this week (August 23 to 27)

The Flawless reward from Trials of Osiris this week is Shayura's Wrath Void Precision Framed Submachine Gun. The following perks can be found in the last two columns:

Third column: Keep Away, Repulsor Brace, Strategist, Dynamic Sway Reduction, Killing Wind, Zen Moment, and Discord

Keep Away, Repulsor Brace, Strategist, Dynamic Sway Reduction, Killing Wind, Zen Moment, and Discord Fourth column: Target Lock, Destabilizing Rounds, Tap the Trigger, Kill Clip, Cascade Point, Harmony, and High-Impact Reserves

Players struggling to reach Flawless can pick up the standard version of the same weapon and enhance the perks for maximum firepower.

A great way to start farming for the god roll of the weapon in Trials of Osiris is simply to unlock the weapon in your Collections, accumulate enough Trials Engram, and focus it from Saint-14 at the Tower.

All rewards available from Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris

Aside from the random weekly Adept loot in Flawless, the Trials of Osiris provides two sections for Legendary loots. This includes the "Focused Decoding" section for weapons and armor pieces in the current loot pool, alongside the "Legacy Decoding" section for gears that were previously available. Items from the Legacy section require more Engrams for each copy.

Legacy weapon exchange currency in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here is a list of all weapons and armor pieces available in each section:

Focused Decoding:

Incisor Trace Rifle

Eye of Sol Sniper Rifle

The Summoner Auto Rifle

The Prophet Scout Rifle

Shayura's Wrath Submachine Gun

Skybreaker Legendary armor set

Legacy Decoding:

Reed's Regret Linear Fusion Rifle

Aisha's Embrace Scout Rifle

Burden of Guild Fusion Rifle

Forgiveness Sidearm

The Inquisitor Shotgun

Whistler's Whim Bow

Exalted Truth Hand Cannon

Unwavering Duty Machine Gun

The Immortal Submachine Gun

Astral Horizon Shotgun

The Messenger Pulse Rifle

Unexpected Resurgence Glaive

Cataphract GL3 Heavy Grenade Launcher

Igneous Hammer Hand Cannon

Exile Legendary armor set

Pyrrhic Legendary armor set

Atavistic Legendary armor set

Each weapon in the Focused Decoding section requires 1 Trials Engram, while each weapon in the Legacy section requires 3 Trials Engram.

