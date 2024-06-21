Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris this week (August 23 to 27): Rewards, map, and more 

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris is one of the longest-running PvP competitive events that comes every weekend except for when Iron Banner is active. Here, players who excel in taking out other Guardians participate in a 3v3 game mode to earn seven wins flawlessly and earn a chance at Saint-14's Lighthouse for an Adept weapon lot.
That said, reaching the Lighthouse isn't a task for everyone. Destiny 2 PvP is a different ballgame where the rules and sandbox of the PvE don't apply. This doesn't mean that beginners won't have a chance at getting the standard loots from just playing, most of which are on par with the Adept version.
This article lists the associated Adept weapon and the map for a specific week in the Trials of Osiris. Readers will find updated information every weekend.
Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris map today (August 23 to 27)
This week, players must duke it out inside the "Cirrus Plaza" map.
To launch a Trials of Osiris match, open your Destinations tab followed by the Crucible node. There, you can look for a yellow node for Trials of Osiris, which will be active from Friday until Tuesday. You will also find separate modes in any given week, alongside a node for Freelance if available.
Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris Adept loot this week (August 23 to 27)
The Flawless reward from Trials of Osiris this week is Shayura's Wrath Void Precision Framed Submachine Gun. The following perks can be found in the last two columns:
- Third column: Keep Away, Repulsor Brace, Strategist, Dynamic Sway Reduction, Killing Wind, Zen Moment, and Discord
- Fourth column: Target Lock, Destabilizing Rounds, Tap the Trigger, Kill Clip, Cascade Point, Harmony, and High-Impact Reserves
Players struggling to reach Flawless can pick up the standard version of the same weapon and enhance the perks for maximum firepower.
A great way to start farming for the god roll of the weapon in Trials of Osiris is simply to unlock the weapon in your Collections, accumulate enough Trials Engram, and focus it from Saint-14 at the Tower.
All rewards available from Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris
Aside from the random weekly Adept loot in Flawless, the Trials of Osiris provides two sections for Legendary loots. This includes the "Focused Decoding" section for weapons and armor pieces in the current loot pool, alongside the "Legacy Decoding" section for gears that were previously available. Items from the Legacy section require more Engrams for each copy.
Here is a list of all weapons and armor pieces available in each section:
Focused Decoding:
- Incisor Trace Rifle
- Eye of Sol Sniper Rifle
- The Summoner Auto Rifle
- The Prophet Scout Rifle
- Shayura's Wrath Submachine Gun
- Skybreaker Legendary armor set
Legacy Decoding:
- Reed's Regret Linear Fusion Rifle
- Aisha's Embrace Scout Rifle
- Burden of Guild Fusion Rifle
- Forgiveness Sidearm
- The Inquisitor Shotgun
- Whistler's Whim Bow
- Exalted Truth Hand Cannon
- Unwavering Duty Machine Gun
- The Immortal Submachine Gun
- Astral Horizon Shotgun
- The Messenger Pulse Rifle
- Unexpected Resurgence Glaive
- Cataphract GL3 Heavy Grenade Launcher
- Igneous Hammer Hand Cannon
- Exile Legendary armor set
- Pyrrhic Legendary armor set
- Atavistic Legendary armor set
Each weapon in the Focused Decoding section requires 1 Trials Engram, while each weapon in the Legacy section requires 3 Trials Engram.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Destiny 2 guides:
- The Call god roll guide
- Better Devils god roll guide
- Breachlight god roll guide
- Imminence god roll guide
- Lost Signal god roll guide
- Patron of Lost Causes god roll guide