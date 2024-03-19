Destiny 2 Vengeful Whisper god rolls, drop locations, and more

Destiny 2’s first-ever Legendary Strand Bow was added this season alongside the Warlord’s Ruin Dungeon, named Vengeful Whisper. Bungie did double-down on archetype, as it also released the Exotic Strand Bow, Wishkeeper, a few weeks after everyone got their hands on the Legendary.

However, the Vengeful Whisper has 12 perks, all randomized to form a few heavyweights for all activities. This article will guide you through the best perks on the Legendary Strand Precision Framed Bow, and how to get it easily in-game.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer’s opinion.

Vengeful Whisper PvE god roll in Destiny 2

The following perk combinations should be followed on the Vengeful Whisper for an ideal god roll in Destiny 2 PvE:

Polymer String for increased Accuracy and Charge Time

Fiberglass Arrow Shaft for increased Accuracy

Slice for severing targets on hit after using a class ability. This leads to enemies, including bosses, to deal 40% less damage

Hatchling to summon Strand Threadlings after scoring precision kills or rapid non-precision kills

Vengeful Whisper PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

These perks are meant for more solo-centric gameplay, as players can use them on any elemental subclass just for the 40% incoming damage reduction. Hatchling will help defeat trash mobs with little effort.

Vengeful Whisper’s Origin Trait doesn’t offer much to a player’s build. It’s called “Sundering” and grants the following perk:

"Destroying vehicles and constructs or breaking target shields grants this weapon bonus reload speed and charge rate. Constructs include barricades, turrets, Stasis crystals, and other objects created in the field."

For a more boss DPS approach, go for Archer’s Tempo for reduced Draw Time with precision hits, alongside Precision Instrument for increased damage after precision hits.

Vengeful Whisper PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Vengeful Whisper PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following perk combinations should be followed on the Vengeful Whisper for an ideal god roll in Destiny 2 PvP:

Polymer String for increased Accuracy and Charge Time

Fiberglass Arrow Shaft for increased Accuracy

Archer’s Tempo for reduced Draw Time with precision hits

Successful Warmup for reduced Charge/Draw Speed upon final blows

Precision Instrument is a great damage perk in the fourth column, as it can increase any outgoing damage after sustained/consecutive precision hits.

How to get the Vengeful Whisper Bow in Destiny 2

The Vengeful Whisper Bow is exclusive to the Warlord’s Ruin Dungeon. You can target-farm the weapon from the first encounter by defeating the boss countless times. Since Warlord’s Ruin is the current Pinnacle Dungeon, all encounters, alongside their weapons and armor pieces, are farmable.

Hence, you can save up a checkpoint for the first encounter and complete it multiple times until the desired perk combination on the Vengeful Whisper drops for you.

Vengeful Whisper is not a farmable weapon, similar to any Dungeon-exclusive weapon in Destiny 2.