All Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin secret chest locations

The new Warlord's Ruin Dungeon in Destiny 2 is filled with traps and puzzles. Even the safest-looking treasure chest can lead to death if one's not careful enough. Hence, to secure a flawless run, it is important to know which treasure chests are safe, alongside their locations throughout the Dungeon's massive tileset.

This article will guide you through each secret chest location in the Warlord's Ruin Dungeon, including the trapped ones. To identify the trapped chest from the safe, look for a blue aura surrounding the chest. You will find two safe chests in total, while the rest will be trapped. The order of spawning for these chests is random for every run.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

All secret chest locations in Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin

Trapped chest with blue aura. (Image via Bungie)

To tell the trapped chest apart from the safe one, keep an eye on a blue aura, as shown in the image above. It will mean that the particular chest is rigged with a trap, and opening it will lead to your death.

1) Location 1: Before the first bridge

Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin chest location 1. (Image via Bungie)

While traversing through the very first jumping puzzle, you will find the chest just before the bridge and the first boss. After you start climbing through the mountain edges for the first time, you will come across a gap between you and the next edge. Instead of jumping across, take the left, and you will see the chest.

2) Location 2: After the prison and inside the maze

Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin chest location 2. (Image via Bungie)

After the first boss and the prison encounter, traverse through the maze until you come across staircases that look like the ones given above.

Walk down, take a right, and pass through the debris of rocks blocking the hallways. You will be able to make your way across through the gap, and the chest will be located there.

3) Location 3: Before the room filled with cylinders

Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin chest location 3. (Image via Bungie)

Within the same maze, just before you enter the room filled with cylinders on the floor, look for an entrance to another room to your right. Clear out the room and approach the chest located near a wall.

4) Location 4: Tower after the broken bridge

Entrance to the Tower. (Image via Bungie)

After exiting the maze, you will face a lot of Scorn enemies while making your way through a broken bridge. You will find additional enemies coming out from the entrance of the tower at the end of the bridge, including a few Scorches and an Abomination boss. Defeat everything and look for the chest inside the tower.

5) Location 5: After the second boss fight

Room with multiple chests in Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin. (Image via Bungie)

This location is very easy to find, as it follows a linear path after the second boss fight. Simply look for the blue aura on the chests and interact with the one that does not have the aura on it.

6) Location 6: Mountain edges after Location 5

Snowy edges before the huge Blight room. (Image via Bungie)

Climb and head outside after you're done with Location 5, and keep going until you meet the end of the path. Do not take the cave leading to the huge Blight room. Instead, go straight until you see a door to your left.

Door to the left in Destiny 2. (Image via Bungie)

The chest should be located on the snowy edge opposite the doorway.

7) Location 7: After the room with a huge Taken Blight

Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin chest location 7. (Image via Bungie)

Once you head outside from the huge Blight room, you will eventually come across another medium-sized Blight in the air. Look bottom-left from where you just entered, and jump across to the doorway, as shown above. Go straight and look to your left for the chest.