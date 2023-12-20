5 best Glaives for Destiny 2 PvE (2023)

Alongside the launch of The Witch Queen expansion, Destiny 2 introduced a brand new weapon type to the game called Glaive. Although this is not the first melee weapon available to Guardians, this is the first first-person melee weapon that can be used both for hand-to-hand and ranged combat.

Glaives come with many new perks that players can utilize inside Destiny 2. However, every Glaive has a unique selling point that flourishes in various aspects of the game, be it PvE or PvP.

This article will go over some of the most useful Glaives players can use in Destiny 2's PvE content, along with suitable builds for them. It will also cover the best rolls for each Glaive, so you can start grinding for them without any confusion.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Judgment of Kelgorath, Ecliptic Distaff, and three other most useful Glaives inside Destiny 2 PvE content

1) Unexpected Resurgence

Unexpected Resurgence in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The first on the list is a legendary Glaive named Unexpected Resurgence—an Adaptive frame Glaive only available inside the Trials of Osiris loot pool. Although it comes with many new perks that you can use inside the Crucible, it excels even more inside the PvE content.

With perks like Voltshot, this Glaive can synergize very well with your Arc builds and help you clear rooms filled with mobs in the blink of an eye.

The best perks that Guardians can get with this Glaive include:

Ballistic Tuning for increased range.

Extended Mag for increased magazine size.

Subsistence for partially reloading magazine from reserve.

Voltshot for applying Jolt after reloading.

2) Greasy Luck

Greasy Luck in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Greasy Luck is a must-have Glaive for every Solar guardian out there. As this is a Rapid-Fire Glaive, it shoots faster and deals the same melee damage as others, placing it among the best of its class in the game. Guardians must do the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon to acquire this weapon.

The most useful PvE perks that Guardians should go for with Greasy Luck are the following:

Ballistic Tuning for increased range.

Extended Mag for increased magazine size.

Replenishing Aegis for partially reloading from reserve while blocking.

Incandescent for spreading scorch by defeating enemies.

3) Ecliptic Distaff

Ecliptic Distaff in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Next in line is a ritual weapon with a fixed archetype and perk pool named Ecliptic Distaff. It has an Adaptive frame and powerful perks like Replenishing Aegis, Immovable Object, Close to Melee, and Destabilizing Rounds. These make it a consistent Void Glaive inside PvE. As this is a ritual weapon, players can go to the Monument To Lost Light and grab it.

The best perks to pair with this Void Glaive are:

Ballistic Tuning for increased range.

Alloy Magazine for faster reload.

Replenishing Aegis for partially reloading from reserve while blocking.

Close to Melee for increased damage.

4) The Enigma

The Enigma In Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Engima was the first Glaive in Destiny 2, and guardians can obtain it by completing The Witch Queen campaign. It has many great perks, which you can utilize in the regular PvE content. Although it's known for its usefulness in Destiny 2 PvP, you can also pair PvE perks like Grave Robber and Unrelenting to stand out.

The best PvE perks that Guardians should go for with The Enigma are as follows:

Ballistic Tuning for increased range.

Alloy Magazine for faster reload.

Grave Robber for reloading on melee final blows.

Unrelenting for health generation on rapidly defeating targets.

5) Judgment of Kelgorath

Judgment of Kelgorath in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The last one on the list is another Solar Glaive you can get by taking part in Operation Seraph's Shield. The Judgment of Kelgorath is an Aggressive Glaive with some of the best PvE perks you can utilize in various formats. For example, the Incandescent perk applies scorch to nearby enemies and works excellently with any Solar build.

The most potent perks of the Judgment of Kelgorath for PvE are:

Ballistic Tuning for increased range.

Light Mag for faster reload and increased range.

Overflow for an increased magazine size.

Close to Melee for increased damage.

This is the end of our list of five best Glaives for Destiny 2 PvE. Whether you want to use Arc, Void, or Solar, you'll find a Glaive synergizing with your build in this article.