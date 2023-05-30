Destiny 2 weekly reset (May 30, 2023): New Nightfall, weekly missions, and more

A weekly reset occurs in Destiny 2 every Tuesday. Not only are most of the vendor bounties renewed in the game every week, but some activity resets also take place. These resets are incredibly important because they work as refreshers, allowing players to plan out what gear they need and the activities they need to farm.

Some major activities like the Trials of Osiris are yet to go live in the Season of the Deep, but new game modes will make it to the playlist activities. Most importantly, a new leg in the story mission is also set to go live once this weekly reset goes live.

When does the Destiny 2 weekly reset happen, and what activities will go live this week?

The Destiny 2 weekly reset happens every Tuesday at 10:00 am PT/ 5:00 pm UTC. If there's maintenance scheduled, the servers are taken offline for a short while. They come back online by the time the reset goes live.

With that said, here are all the activities that are set to go live with the weekly reset today:

1) Iron Banner

The first Iron Banner of Destiny 2 Season of the Deep is scheduled to go live this week. Lord Saladin Forge will be at the Tower until the next weekly reset. Players will be able to test their mettle against one another in this limited-time mode.

Just like the Trials of Osiris, the Iron Banner is also a high-stakes PvP mode with some really amazing rewards.

2) Nightfall Strike

One of the most difficult strikes, The Corrupted, will be back in the Nightfall Strike rotator this week. In this activity, players will have to make their way into the Ascendant Plane to rescue Sedia, one of the Awoken Queen's Techuns.

Although the enemy density isn't the problem here, this activity has an annoying jumping puzzle right before the boss fight begins. Most player deaths occur in this puzzle itself.

3) The Crucible

Zone Control and Mayhem will be available in The Crucible after the Destiny 2 weekly reset. These two modes are fun to play on.

Zone Control revolves around players controlling zones. The team that can control the zones for the longest amount of time wins. Mayhem, on the other hand, follows a Team Deathmatch format. The only difference is that ability and super regeneration are accelerated.

4) Pinnacle Dungeon

The Pinnacle Dungeon for this week is Spire of the Watcher. This dungeon was introduced during the Season of the Seraph and features some of the most tankiest bosses in Destiny 2.

The reason it's called a Pinnacle Dungeon is that it's one of the few activities that offer Pinnacle-level loot as a reward for completing encounters.

5) Pinnacle Raid

The Pinnacle Raid for this week is Garden of Salvation. Just like the pinnacle dungeon, this raid also offers Pinnacle-level gear for completing encounters.

Moreover, players who haven't acquired Divinity in the game should consider doing so this week, because it's a sturdy weapon to use on bosses like the Warpriest and Rhulk.

Poll : 0 votes