Diablo 4: 5 best Uniques for Barbarians in Season 4

Various unique items in Diablo 4 can help players get stronger and help them take down foes. Many challenges in the game await with the arrival of the new season, and players can tackle these using various unique items, which are by far the most superior. This grade of items is more powerful than legendaries, and one class that can get extremely strong using uniques is Barbarians.

Those playing as Barbarians would definitely want to know the top-tier items of their class. This guide lists the five best uniques that will help Barbarians get through Diablo 4 Season 4.

Best Uniques for Barbarians in Diablo 4 Season 4

1) The Grandfather

The Grandfather is a two-handed unique sword (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Grandfather is a unique two-handed sword in Diablo 4 that can be an awesome pick for Barbarians. It boasts a significant critical strike damage increase of up to a whopping 100%. It also offers a 56% damage boost, enhancing maximum health and overall stats. This combination makes The Grandfather sword a powerful unique that can be used for both offensive and defensive play.

The sword is particularly effective for Whirlwind Barbarians because it enhances your critical strike chance during a whirlwind. This combination can lead to devastating damage output, swiftly eliminating a group of enemies. The grandfather is considered extremely rare to obtain. And because of its game-changing nature, it encourages players to explore different playstyles and push the game's boundaries.

2) Rage of Harrogath

Rage of Harrogath provides a substantial boost (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Rage of Harrogath is a unique chest piece that offers Diablo 4 Barbarian players a good amount of physical damage boosts and an 8% increased chance to land critical hits, specifically against elite enemies. While some might find this item lacking in pure defensive capabilities, it offers some protection against enemies afflicted by bleeding wounds.

This chest piece has a "Lucky Hit" effect, which significantly reduces the wearer's non-ultimate skill cooldowns when landing bleeding blows on Elites. This is the core strength of the armor that offers a rapid skill refresh, meaning your Barbarian can maximize aggressive playstyle. Rage of Harrogath Works well with builds that rely heavily on non-ultimate skills.

3) Gohr's Devastating Grips

Gohr's Devastating Grips are unique gloves in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Gore's Devastating Grips is considered one of the best unique items for Barbarians in Diablo 4 because it provides a boost in attack speed, which in turn increases the damage dealt by the Whirlwind skill. Although the Lucky Hit Chance may not always be consistent with certain unique items, it serves the main purpose in this case.

The gloves are designed to trigger a final explosion that causes fire damage, and this explosion's strength is determined by the total damage dealt by the Whirlwind skill. The explosion damage adds another layer of power, which is great for dealing with large groups of enemies, making the Lucky Hit Chance essential for maximizing its effectiveness.

Even though The Grandfather focuses heavily on critical strikes, Gore's Devastating Grips offers a strong alternative for Whirlwind. Lucky Hits are the most desired bonuses as they can greatly enhance overall power and performance, particularly by increasing the likelihood of effects such as Ancestral Echoes. You can use this item to create a great Barbarian build in Diablo 4.

4) Ring of Starless Skies

Ring of Starless Skies is a unique ring that is very beneficial for barbs (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

What makes The Ring of Starless Skies shine in Diablo 4 Barbarian builds is its resistance to all elemental types as well as its Resource Cost Reduction. Each time you use a core skill one after the other, the cost of using the next core skill goes down. This cost reduction can keep building up, reaching a maximum of 40% fewer resources needed to use the skill.

Barbarians who rely heavily on core skills like Cleave, Frenzy, or Whirlwind can benefit greatly from the resource cost reduction. This improves the Barbarian's defense by boosting resistance to attacks and significantly lowering the resources needed to use skills or abilities. The Ring of Starless Skies will become a prized possession for the Barbarians who love unleashing their core skills with greater efficiency.

5) Harlequin Crest

Harlequin Crest is a unique helm (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Unlike many unique items that focus on specific skills, the Harlequin Crest offers a universal +4 bonus to all Barbarian skills. This means it can significantly enhance any Barbarian build, regardless of whether they focus on weapon skills, shouts, or other abilities.

It also offers up to 20% reduction in incoming physical damage. The increased damage reduction enhances the Barbarian's survivability. The well-rounded nature of the Harlequin Crest allows it to adapt to various Barbarian playstyles. It can be a great choice for offensive builds that want to maximize their damage output as well as defensive builds that prioritize survivability.

