Diablo 4: Best Charged Bolts Sorcerer build guide (endgame)

Diablo 4 will surprise you with the staggering amount of content it offers for you to engage with. You can invest countless hours in clearing out dungeons scattered across the world of Sanctuary or immerse yourself in the robust narrative. The five distinct classes also vary the gameplay thanks to their unique abilities. Of these, Sorcerer is known for unleashing devastating spells in battles.

Diablo 4 Charged Bolts build is oriented towards using shock spells to overwhelm enemies. Along with the strong focus on aggressive tactics, this setup also utilizes some defensive skills. Apart from abilities, you must also choose the right set of Aspects and Malignant Hearts to elevate its strength.

Best Diablo 4 Charged Bolts Sorcerer endgame abilities and passives

You must invest skill points in Charged Bolts skill (Image via Diablo 4)

Diablo 4 players have strayed away from most Sorcerer builds owing to the nerfs that were introduced in the previous updates. Patch 1.1.1 ironed out the issues, thereby rendering the other builds effective again.

You must gear up for a new patch 1.1.2, set to arrive today, i.e., August 15, 2023. Refer to this article to know about the update time, expected size, and more. For the Charged Bolts build, you must invest points in Arc Lash and Charged Bolts skills.

You must also opt for Arc Lash (Image via Diablo 4)

The following are the ideal set of skills to use for this build:

Skills Points to Invest Arc Lash / Enhanced / Flickering 5 / 1 / 1 Fire Bolt 1 Charged Bolts / Enhanced / Greater 5 / 1 / 1 Devastation 1 Elemental Dominance 3 Potent Warding 1 Flame Shield / Enhanced / Shimmering 3 / 1 / 1 Teleport / Enhanced / Shimmering 2 / 1 / 1 Frost Nova / Enhanced / Mystical 3 / 1 / 1 Align the Elements 1 Protection 2 Glass Canon 3 Elemental Attunement 1 Static Discharge 1 Shocking Impact 3 Invigorating Conduit 1 Unstable Currents / Prime / Supreme 1 / 1 / 1 Coursing Currents 1 Conduction 1 Electrocution 3 Convulsions 3 Vyr’s Mastery 1

Once you attain level 50, you are offered additional gameplay mechanics like Paragon Boards and Glyphs to compensate for the difficulty spike. It is essential to pick appropriate Glyphs on these boards to avail of amazing passive boosts.

You can try using these Paragon Boards and Glyphs:

Paragon Board Glyph Starting Board Destruction Static Surge Control Enchantment Master Imbiber Frigid Fate Unleash

Best Diablo 4 Charged Bolts Sorcerer Legendary Aspects

You can use this Aspect to enhance skill damage (Image via Diablo 4)

You must also leverage the Enchantments gameplay mechanic, which is exclusive to the Sorcerer. For this particular build, it is ideal to opt for Fire Bolt and Arc Lash Enchantments. You can then move on to select the right set of Legendary Aspects to avail of some passive bonuses. Do use the Aspect of Static Cling to enhance the effectiveness of Charged Bolts skills.

You can consider using the Legendary Aspects listed below:

Aspect of Static Cling: Wretched Delve in Scosglen.

Wretched Delve in Scosglen. Elementalist’s Aspect: Pallid Delve Dungeon situated in Dry Steppes.

Pallid Delve Dungeon situated in Dry Steppes. Rapid Aspect: You must finish Buried Halls Dungeon in Dry Steppes to acquire this Aspect.

You must finish Buried Halls Dungeon in Dry Steppes to acquire this Aspect. Aspect of the Expectant: Clear out the Underroot Dungeon located in Scosglen to obtain it.

Clear out the Underroot Dungeon located in Scosglen to obtain it. Aspect of Control: You can complete the Sunken Library Dungeon in Kehjistan to acquire it.

You can complete the Sunken Library Dungeon in Kehjistan to acquire it. Aspect of Retribution: You will need to finish the Abandoned Mineworks Dungeon in Kehjistan.

You can use Caged Heart of Revenge for this build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Do remember to use gems to your advantage. You can resort to Ruby for your armor and Diamond for your jewelry, while Topaz will be beneficial for your weapon. While you are free to use any weapon of your choice, the Staff of Lam Esen can work well with this Sorcerer setup.

Additionally, you can resort to the following Malignant Hearts:

Amulet: Tal’Rasha (Vicious)

Tal’Rasha (Vicious) Ring 1: Revenge (Brutal)

Revenge (Brutal) Ring 2: Tempting Fate (Vicious)

This is the Battle Pass of Season of the Malignant (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Season of the Malignant offers additional content to try out, presenting more opportunities to hone your build and experiment with various abilities that align with your playstyle.