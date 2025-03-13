4 Best retired seasonal mechanics that Diablo 4 should add to the core game

One of the downsides of Diablo 4’s Seasonal content is that many of the great features leave forever but should remain in the core game. There are some really great ideas that could be added to the game, and there are, on the other hand, frustrating systems that could become a part of the core game with a few tweaks and adjustments. So today, we’re looking at some seasonal mechanics that would be interesting to add to the main game.

One honorable mention I thought was a neat idea was to bring back the unpopular Seneschal Construct from Season 3 and use it as a new type of customizable pet in Diablo 4’s core game. However, it would likely just take the shine away from the regular pet system. It’s a neat idea, though, that’s for sure.

Which retired seasonal mechanics should return in Diablo 4’s core game?

1) The Raven (Season 7)

The Raven of the Tree belongs in the core game for sure (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Season 7 of Diablo 4 had some amazing ideas just in general, and this one belongs in the core game. It’s a season I haven’t played as much as I’d like, but I have enjoyed the Season of Witchcraft a great deal.

The focus on the Tree of Whispers and improving it for the Season was a brilliant idea. So why not keep that around? This is something that could be in the game, but as far as we heard on the PTR, it’s not available.

Putting a raven in the various zones across Sanctuary would stop players from having to constantly go back to the Tree of Whispers. You could then give players some kind of minor benefit from going back to the Tree so people simply don’t forget it exists forever. But when you’re really in the zone grinding, it’s nice to be able to get your rewards and go.

2) The Realmwalker (Season 6)

This could be a great regular addition to the game. Making a seasonal focus just wasn't a hit with me (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While yes, I did not enjoy Season 6 (Season of Hatred) at all and found The Realmwalker to be a tedious and boring affair, that’s because it was the primary focus of the season. I don’t hate the concept as an event or even as a potentially bigger and badder World Boss. As another thing to do in the regular core game of Diablo 4, I think it has a lot of potential.

As far as rewards, you could make it a good source of any variety of materials — summoning, crafting, what have you. It just didn’t really work as the sole focus of a whole Season — but the idea itself wasn’t a bad one at all. Just the inception and making it a main target for everyone wasn’t really that great.

3) Legendary Gems (Season 7)

If we get a Legendary Gem system, I hope it's less frustrating than this one (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

I can’t be the only one who thinks Gems in the core Diablo 4 are pretty boring. We’ve had a few sort of “alternatives” to jewelry gem slots over the seasons of Diablo 4, but Season 7’s Legendary Gems/Occult Gems were among the more interesting options.

I don’t want it to feel like Diablo Immortal’s Legendary Gems — maybe closer to Diablo 3. I want them to feel powerful but also not crazy rare or something that comes in a pay-to-win scheme.

You, of course, would have to limit the amount of slots you could have these Legendary Gems in and give them a variety of powers so that each class has something to chase. You could alter them occasionally or add in a few more, maybe once a year or something. The long and short of gems is that they’re boring, and this would shake things up just a bit.

4) Add Seasonal Content as Nightmare Dungeon bonuses (All Seasons)

Comment byu/Apprehensive_Room_71 from discussion indiablo4 Expand Post

So, this idea I saw on Reddit, and frankly, fell in love with it immediately. Another part of the game that is both useful and boring in equal measures — see gems — is Nightmare Dungeons. They’re just slightly harder regular dungeons, with a few affixes to them to make things more enjoyable or more frustrating.

Why not have a chance for Nightmare Dungeons to roll with content from previous seasons? The example given was “This dungeon is infested with Vampires.” It would feature mini-bosses, foes, and maybe temporary powers from Season of the Vampire.

You could pick a few seasons every six months or every quarter and give players something to chase down, or just make Nightmare Dungeons something enjoyable instead of something we do because it’s there. This would be a majorly fun addition to the core game of Diablo 4, adding some chaos and fun to a tedious system.

