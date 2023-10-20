Diablo 4 Betrayer's Row dungeon: Location, how to complete, and more

Diablo 4 Betrayer's Row is one of the many dungeons that you will come across in the game. It was introduced when the campaign first went live and continues to be important for those who love playing as a Necromancer. Although the dungeon is a maze, there are a few changes that went live in the Season of Blood, making navigation a bit simpler.

Just like every other dungeon in Diablo 4, Betrayer's Row unlocks an Aspect that you can use with your builds. So, where does one find the Diablo 4 Betrayer's Row dungeon, and how does one complete it?

Diablo 4 Betrayer's Row dungeon location

To get to the Diablo 4 Betrayer's Row dungeon, you have to make your way to The Accursed Wastes in the Dry Steppes region. To be specific, the dungeon is located to the southwest of the Hidden Outlook waypoint.

While you're on your way to this location, you might run into swarms of bees. If you're on your mount, you shouldn't have much difficulty evading them altogether. However, in case you're knocked off your horse, it's best to dispatch them quickly.

How to complete the Betrayer's Row dungeon in Diablo 4

Although it's a maze, the Diablo 4 Betrayer's Row dungeon isn't a big one. The entire dungeon is divided into three basic stages. The first stage will require you to find two bloodstones and return them to the pedestals.

You shouldn't have a lot of trouble finding these bloodstones because the dungeon is small. However, you might be overwhelmed with mobs pretty soon. Make sure you clear out one group of mobs before continuing your exploration. If not, you might end up kiting them into another group, and they'll overwhelm you.

For the second part of the dungeon, you need to slay Animus Carriers and then deposit the Animus into the central urn. If you look closely at your map, you will notice that there are a few skull icons. These are the Animus Carries that you're looking for in the Diablo 4 Betrayer's Row dungeon. There should be around four to five such bosses.

After you've defeated them and deposited the Animus into the urn in the center, you will be able to make your way to the boss room. The boss fight can get a bit complicated because not only does he summon demons, but he also uses an AoE attack that can be dangerous.

Keep your distance and avoid the attacks. If you're having a tough time, it would be wise to use an Elixir of Demon Slaying when heading into the boss fight.

Betrayer's Row rewards

Apart from the chunk of XP that you get for completing the Betrayer's Row dungeon for the first time, you also unlock the Aspect of Potent Blood. This Aspect is exclusive to Necromancers in the game. When equipped, it will grant you 20 essence for every blood orb that you collect.