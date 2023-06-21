Diablo 4 Elixir of Demon-Slaying: Types, recipe, effects, and more

Diablo 4 is not only about purging demons from the face of Sanctuary but also experimenting with various builds and exploring the world. Amidst all this, one neglected feature in the game is the use of Elixirs. Elixirs in this action RPG act like strengthening potions that grant you some passive buffs that will help you big time during combat in the action RPG.

The Elixir of Demon-Slaying is one prominent example of this, as it provides great buffs during combat while tackling the forces of Hell in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Elixir of Demon-Slaying recipe

The Alchemist is where you should craft your elixirs in the game (Image via Sportskeeda, Blizzard Entertainment)

Every elixir in the game can be brewed in the shop of the Alchemists in the game. You will find these NPCs around Sanctuary, mainly in the towns near the important waypoints. The first Alchemist you will encounter in the game is Veroka, the one in Kyovashad in the Fractured Peaks.

Players rarely visit the Alchemist and mostly to upgrade their healing potions to the next level once they reach the threshold. However, if you are into elixir crafting, you will be no stranger to the methods of The Alchemist.

To craft the Elixir of Demon-Slaying, you will need the following items:

15 Gallowvine

10 Reddamine

5 Blightshade

1 Angelbreath

3 Demon’s Heart

Once you have all this, you can simply navigate to the Elixir of Demon-Slaying option in the "Craft Elixirs" menu and make these. Crafting the Exliri of Demon-Slaying will cost you 1000 gold in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Elixir of Demon-Slaying uses and effects

Diablo @Diablo



Tomorrow we reveal the monument to our



It's not too late to qualify, restrictions apply: No legacy is built without sacrifice.Tomorrow we reveal the monument to our #Diablo4Hardcore players.It's not too late to qualify, restrictions apply: blizz.ly/4294DLg No legacy is built without sacrifice.Tomorrow we reveal the monument to our #Diablo4Hardcore players.It's not too late to qualify, restrictions apply: blizz.ly/4294DLg https://t.co/oCKyOp6bGe

As the name suggests, the Elixir of Demon-Slaying is particularly useful in slaying demons in Sanctuary. This elixir will grant you a 20% increased damage against Goatmen, Fallen, Flies, and Demons. Most enemies in the game fall under this category, especially if you are out exploring dungeons and the wilderness in Fractured Peaks or Dry Steppes.

However, remember that the Elixir of Demon-Slaying also has a prerequisite XP level requirement of 36. Hence, you must be at least a Level 36 character before brewing it.

Alongside the increased damage against Goatmen, Fallen, Flies, and Demons in Diablo 4, the Elixir of Demon-Slaying still has another great benefit. Exlixirs in the game remain active for 30 minutes and keep their buffs active until the timer runs out.

However, during the 30 minutes, you will also receive a 5% boost in your XP gain after consuming the Elixir of Demon-Slaying. This is immensely helpful if you are looking for power leveling in the action RPG.

This was everything you had to know about crafting and using the Elixir of Demon-Slaying in Diablo 4.

Poll : 0 votes