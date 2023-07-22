Diablo 4 bug transforms players into Inarius

The Season of the Malignant in Diablo 4 has been released recently, and players are already facing a lot of issues with the game. Multiple instances of bugs and glitches have emerged, which are yet to be addressed by fixes. Instead of implementing solutions, Blizzard has nerfed a lot of characters, further drawing the ire of fans.

Many have criticized Diablo 4's Season 1 on multiple platforms, with the hopes of garnering developers' attention and concern. This article will explore a prominent bug currently plaguing the game.

Exploring the latest bug in Diablo 4 that turned a Barbarian into Inarius

In a viral Twitter post, a player is showcased controlling a Barbarian-class character in the game. When executing the Leap skill, they demonstrate an extraordinary ability to cover vast distances, smoothly navigating through uneven terrains and landing on a distant location. It goes beyond the typical capabilities of the Barbarian's Leap skill. This flying animation is strikingly similar to that of Inarius, the rogue angel.

Barbarian Leap skill bug (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Leap skill of Barbarian allows it to jump attack the enemies as well as gallop over impassable terrain. However, this is only for some targeted locations, and the area must be within a reasonable distance from your character. The distance covered by Barbarian in the video is too huge to be termed as a feature.

Players have seen lots of similar bugs in Diablo 4, such as the infinite Queued time for login, or the infinite loading time. Players are not able to enter towns from narrow passages. These can occur due to the server being overloaded at times when there's a massive influx in the area. A possible fix is taking a different route to pass through the area.

The Invisible Barrier bug (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There have been other sorts of bugs, like the camera angle not being able to follow your character when it moves out of the screen, not being able to interact with the NPCs, and more.

Compared to current circumstances, Diablo Season 0 had a smoother launch. However, there's a valid reason as more and more players got engaged in this popular MMORPG as time passed. The Season of the Malignant in Diablo 4 generated such tremendous hype that it led to server overloads and numerous bugs surfacing in various locations.

For those confused about starting Season of the Malignant, make sure to check out our page and other articles on Diablo 4.