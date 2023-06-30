Diablo 4 Corrupted Grotto: Location, how to clear, rewards, and more

Every region in Diablo 4 has multiple dungeons for players to find out and clear. Their settings are often reflective of the area they're located in. Not only that, they also contain enemies that are seen within that very region itself. Most dungeons in the game can be completed solo. While there's no specific level requirement for completion, it's recommended that players hit level 20 before attempting any.

The Diablo 4 Corrupted Grotto dungeon is one of the smaller ones in the game. Here's a quick guide on where to find it and how to complete it quickly.

Diablo 4 Corrupted Grotto location

The Corrupted Grotto in Diablo 4 can be found in Khejistan. To be more precise, you will find this dungeon towards the southern part of the Ragged Shoreline area.

For better navigation, you can use the Gea Kul waypoint as reference and then travel towards the Ragged Shoreline. Once you enter the area, the Corrupted Grotto will appear on your map.

How to complete the Corrupted Grotto dungeon in Diablo 4 easily

Being one of the smaller dungeons in the game, you can literally speedrun the Corrupted Grotto. There are two basic objectives that you need to complete. Here's what you need to do:

For the first part of the dungeon, you will need to defeat Animus Carriers and then deposit the Animus in a vial in front of the main central door inside the dungeon.

If you're having a hard time finding the Animus Carriers, just look for the skull icons on your map.

There should be around six to seven Animus Carriers in the first area of the dungeon. You will have to defeat all of them. There should also be a bar on the right side of your screen that fills up everytime you defeat one of these enemies.

Once the bar is full, make your way to the vial. It will be marked with a square and a downward arrow. All you need to do is interact with it to deposit the Animus.

After you've done that, the door will open. Make your way inside and then the next stage of the dungeon will begin.

For this stage, you will have to defeat three Demonic Corruptions. These are also marked on your map, so travel to these areas and then break these structures down.

There will be a lot of enemies in the area, and these Demonic Corruptions themselves dish out a lot of AoE damage. So, make sure you avoid them at all costs.

Once you've destroyed the third corruption, you will have cleared the Corrupted Grotto dungeon.

Diablo 4 Corrupted Grotto rewards

While gold, XP, and gear are some of the basic rewards that you will receive from this dungeon, you will be rewarded with a Legendary Aspect the first time you complete it.

The Legendary Aspect is known as Aspect of Grasping Veins, and is one that only Necromancers can use. Although it doesn't apply to all Necromancer builds, it's a good one to have in Diablo 4.

