How to get and use Seething Opals in Diablo 4

Seething Opals are a powerful endgame resource in Diablo 4, introduced as part of the revamped crafting and progression systems in Season 4. These rare consumables are essential for players looking to enhance their loot farming efficiency, particularly when targeting specific rewards like Artificer Stones, crafting materials, or high-tier gear.

In this guide, we will cover everything you need to know about how to get Seething Opals and how to use them effectively in your endgame farming strategies.

What are Seething Opals in Diablo 4?

All the different types of Seething Opals in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Seething Opals are unique materials in Diablo 4 that enhance the chances of acquiring specific rewards during endgame activities. Players primarily use them to improve their chances of acquiring rare currencies and materials, such as Artificer Stones or Masterworking components.

There are different types of Seething Opals tailored for specific purposes, including:

Seething Opal of Torment : Increases the likelihood of Artificer Stones dropping and grants a 15% experience bonus.

: Increases the likelihood of Artificer Stones dropping and grants a 15% experience bonus. Seething Opal of Gold : Enhances the drop rate of Gold and 15% increased experience.

: Enhances the drop rate of Gold and 15% increased experience. Seething Opal of Materials : Improves the yield of crafting materials and 15% increased experience.

: Improves the yield of crafting materials and 15% increased experience. Seething Opals of Socketables : Improves the drop rate of Runes and Gem Fragments, with 15% increased experience.

: Improves the drop rate of Runes and Gem Fragments, with 15% increased experience. Seething Opal of Equipment: Boosts drop chances for higher-quality gear and 15% increased experience.

These items are intended for high-level players engaging in the Seething Realm and related late-game content.

How to get Seething Opals in Diablo 4

Obtaining Seething Opals requires a few key steps, primarily centered around high-tier activities and materials unlocked later in the game. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the process:

Unlock the Seething Realm

Beat the Realmwalker to unlock the Seething Realm (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Before you can start collecting Seething Opals, you must gain access to the Seething Realm, a special endgame zone. To access the Seething Realm, you must defeat a Realmwalker in Diablo 4, a formidable elite enemy found in high-level activities such as the Pit of the Artificer. Once defeated, the Seething Realm becomes accessible, offering new challenges and rewards.

Farm Sigil Powder

Crafting Seething Opals requires Sigil Powder, a crucial resource acquired through activities in Diablo 4. Salvaging Nightmare Dungeon Sigils yields a small quantity of Sigil Powder. This is one of the most consistent methods, especially if you’re running dungeons frequently.

Higher-tier activities like the Pit of the Artificer, Nightmare Dungeons, and certain boss events reward Sigil Powder directly. Some activities within the Seething Realm itself also reward Sigil Powder upon completion.

The amount of Sigil Powder you need will vary depending on the type of Seething Opal you're crafting. For example, more potent Opals may require significantly higher amounts.

Crafting Seething Opals

Once you have enough Sigil Powder, head to the Seething Realm Crafting Station, located in the Seething Realm hub area. There, you’ll be able to craft various types of Seething Opals using your powder. Select the Opal type that matches your current farming goal—whether it's gear, materials, or currency enhancements.

Crafting costs vary based on the strength and rarity of the Opal. Some may require over 100 Sigil Powder, so plan your farming runs accordingly and ensure you are gathering materials efficiently.

Participate in Seething Realm activities

Use Seething Opals is within Seething Realm activities (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

After crafting, the best place to use Seething Opals is within Seething Realm activities. These events are designed around enhanced drop mechanics, and the Opals serve as a multiplier to your rewards. You can apply a Seething Opal before starting the activity or dungeon, and its effect will last for the entire run.

It's worth noting that using multiple Opals at once doesn’t stack their effect. Choose the one that suits your current objective and time your usage wisely—preferably when you're confident you can complete the event efficiently.

Tips for efficient farming of Seething Opals in Diablo 4

Seething Opals are an integral part of the endgame loop of Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Plan long sessions: Seething Opals are most effective when used in extended farming sessions where you’re chaining multiple high-reward activities.

Seething Opals are most effective when used in extended farming sessions where you’re chaining multiple high-reward activities. Focus on one target: If you’re looking for Artificer Stones specifically, stack your Opal use with Whispers or Pit runs.

If you’re looking for Artificer Stones specifically, stack your Opal use with Whispers or Pit runs. Disenchant regularly: Don’t let your Nightmare Sigils pile up unused—disenchant them to fuel your Opal crafting.

The Seething Opals are a central part of Diablo 4's refined endgame loop. By giving you the ability to target specific reward types, they further implement a layer of strategic planning to the grind. Understanding how to gather Sigil Powder, craft the right Opals, and apply them to key content can significantly increase your efficiency in farming materials, gear, and upgrade resources.

Whether you're aiming to craft the best gear possible, master the Pit of the Artificer, or slay powerful Tormented bosses, integrating Seething Opals into your routine will give you the edge needed to thrive in the Sanctuary’s most dangerous challenges.

