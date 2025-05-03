How to get Artificer's Stones in Diablo 4

Artificer's Stones are a vital resource in Diablo 4, required to access the Pit of the Artificer — a timed, high-difficulty dungeon that provides Masterworking materials and other elite endgame rewards. If you're looking to improve your gear and push your character’s power ceiling, understanding how to efficiently farm Artificer's Stones is essential.
This guide lists all the ways you can acquire the Artificer's Stones in Diablo 4.
Also Read: Diablo 4: Complete Pit of the Artificers guide
What are Artificer's Stones?
Artificer's Stones in Diablo 4 are a rare currency used exclusively to open portals to the Pit of the Artificer. This endgame content is available in World Tier 4 and challenges players with increasingly difficult timed encounters.
The Pit of the Artificer rewards players with:
- Masterworking materials
- Paragon Glyph XP
- Leaderboard progression
Note that Artificer's Stones are not used to summon Tormented bosses. That role belongs to Stygian Stones, which are earned by completing Pit runs.
Ways to get Artificer's Stones in Diablo 4
Complete Whispers of the Dead
The most reliable way to earn Artificer's Stones is by completing Whispers of the Dead bounties scattered across the world map. These rotating events reward Grim Favors, which can be exchanged for Whisper Cache at the Tree of Whispers.
Follow these steps to get Artificer's Stones using this method:
- Locate red-marked Whisper objectives on the world map.
- Complete enough Whispers to gather 10 Grim Favors.
- Turn them in at the Tree of Whispers to receive a Whisper Cache.
- Open the cache for a chance to receive Artificer's Stones.
Other reliable sources of Artificer's Stones
Chests in Helltide Events
Players can also earn Artificer's Stones by participating in Helltide events regularly. Specifically, they can earn them by killing empowered enemies or opening special chests.
Though not as efficient as Whispers, Helltides are a decent source of Artificer's Stones that allow players to farm other materials like Forgotten Souls or crafting reagents.
Run Nightmare Dungeons periodically
Completing Nightmare Dungeons is another great way to earn Artificer's Stones (about seven per run).
While the reward isn’t guaranteed, it’s a solid option if you’re already farming glyph XP or upgrading gear through Masterworking.
Legion Events and World Bosses can yield Artificer Stone
Both Legion Events and World Boss encounters can reward Artificer's Stones through their respective chests. However, since these activities are time-gated, they are not optimal for targeted farming. Use them as a supplemental method while chasing other objectives.
Run the Kurast Undercity dungeon
The Kurast Undercity dungeon, introduced in Vessel of Hatred, also offers a chance to obtain Artificer's Stones.
Whether or not you use Tributes to enhance the final rewards, you can still obtain Artificer's Stones either from the boss or the end-of-run chest.
Can drop from chests in the Infernal Horde
The Infernal Horde mode is a rewarding endgame challenge that can yield Artificer's Stones upon defeating the Fell Council or when opening specific reward caches such as the Spoils of Greater Equipment or Spoils of Materials.
Enhancing your drops with Seething Opals
To increase the efficiency of your farming runs, you can use a Seething Opal of Torment, which boosts the drop rate of Artificer's Stones across all activities. These consumables are obtained by spending Sigil Powders in the Seething Realm, which is unlocked after defeating a Realmwalker. They’re ideal when you're planning a long session of farming and want to maximize returns.
How to use Artificer's Stones
As mentioned earlier, you can use Artificer's Stones to enter the Pit of the Artificer. Follow these steps to do so:
- Go to Cerrigar in the Scosglen region of Sanctuary.
- Interact with the Artificer’s Obelisk.
- Spend Artificer Stones to open a portal into the pit.
The cost (in Artificer's Stones) increases based on the tier level of the pit. Completing the pit provides powerful upgrade materials and helps unlock Stygian Stones, which are needed to summon Tormented bosses elsewhere in Diablo 4.
Artificer's Stones are an essential part of Diablo 4’s endgame loop, specifically tied to accessing the Pit of the Artificer. By completing Whispers, Nightmare Dungeons, and Helltide events, you can farm these stones efficiently and take on some of the most rewarding content in the game.
Check out our other guides on Diablo 4:
- Diablo 4 is finally adding Diablo 3 feature that should've been there from the start
- 5 best low-APM lazy builds to chill in Diablo 4
- Diablo 4: Mighty Throw Barbarian endgame build guide
- Diablo 4 Season 8: 7 Best Rogue Uniques to build around
- Diablo 4: Best Companion Druid endgame build guide
- How to get and use Betrayer’s Husk in Season 8
- How to get Pitfighter’s Gull and its Unique Effects