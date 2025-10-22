Diablo 4: How to get and use Red Dust

Diablo 4 allows you to collect and use multiple types of currencies, each with a specific purpose. One such currency is the much rarer Red Dust. Found specifically in the Fields of Hatred, Red Dust gives you access to various items, unique cosmetics, and mounts. However, acquiring it is extremely difficult, requiring you to go through hostile PvP zones and complete specific tasks.
In this guide, we will break down what the Red Dust currency is, how you can acquire it, and its uses in Diablo 4.
Diablo 4: What is Red Dust?
- Item type: PvP-exclusive currency
- Uses: Buying PvP gear, unique mounts, cosmetics, and Cursed Scrolls
- Specific location: Denshar (in Kehjistan) and Alzuuda (in Dry Steppes)
Red Dust is a PvP-exclusive currency designed for the Fields of Hatred system in Diablo 4. It can be acquired by purifying Seeds of Hatred gathered during PvP encounters and combat scenarios inside the Fields of Hatred.
Red Dust can be used to buy Cursed Scrolls, unique mounts, and cosmetics from PvP vendors located in the Alzuuda and Denshar regions of the game.
How do you acquire Red Dust in Diablo 4?
To acquire Red Dust, you must collect Seeds of Hatred and purify them.
Step 1: Collect Seeds of Hatred
Seeds of Hatred can only be found in events in the Fields of Hatred, located in the following regions:
- Denshar (Kehjistan)
- Alzuuda (Dry Steppes)
Both these areas are dedicated PvP zones in Diablo 4, packed with regular and elite monsters, hostile players, and world events.
To collect Seeds of Hatred, you will need to:
- Defeat regular and elite monsters. Stronger monsters have a higher chance of dropping the item.
- Engage hostile players in PvP and gather the Seeds of Hatred once they are defeated.
- Finish locally active events. Pair up with other players to finish these events faster and gain a significant number of Seeds of Hatred.
- Inside the Fields of Hatred, a boss called the Seething Abomination can appear. Defeating it is one of the best ways to acquire thousands of Seeds of Hatred at once.
Note that if you die during the Fields of Hatred without purifying your Seeds of Hatred, all collected seeds will be lost; the same thing happens if you leave the PvP zone.
Step 2: Use the Altar of Extraction to purify the Seeds of Hatred
Once you have gathered Seeds of Hatred, the next step is to purify them. This can be done at any of the four available Alters of the Extractions at each Fields of Hatred event. Here are the steps:
- Locate the Altar of Extraction and perform the Ritual of Hatred.
- You will have to stay alive for 50 seconds while dealing with hostile players and waves of monsters.
- Upon survival, all collected Seeds of Hatred will be transformed into Red Dust.
Note:
- This process is permanent, and the transformed seeds cannot be lost if you are killed.
- Once you have started the ritual, it will send out a global notification letting all players in the vicinity know that you have started the purification ritual.
Best farming methods for Seeds of Hatred
Here are the ways you can maximize the output of your Red Dust farming session:
- Hunt down Seething Abomination to gain the largest amount of Seeds of Hatred.
- Take part in the Fields of Hatred events and obtain decent amounts of Seeds of Hatred upon completion.
- Farm elite monsters to gain an advantage in collecting Seeds of Hatred.
- If you want more seeds, engage other players in PvP and steal the item from them.
Farming tips
Here are some tips to keep in mind while farming Seeds of Hatred:
- Purify Seeds of Hatred after every big fight to avoid PvP encounters.
- Group play is always a safe bet against PvP ambushes.
- Quickly figure out the locations of the Extraction Altars for faster farming loops.
Where to use Red Dust in Diablo 4
Once your Seeds of Hatred are converted to Red Dust, you can use them to buy unique cosmetics and Cursed Scrolls in either Azluuda or Denshar, located in the Dry Steppes and Kehjistan, respectively. Here are some of the items you can get:
1) Unsavory oddities
- Random Cap - 3,000 Red Dust
- Random Tunic - 3,000 Red Dust
- Random Pants - 3,000 Red Dust
- Random Boots - 3,000 Red Dust
- Random Gloves - 3,000 Red Dust
2) Armor cosmetics
- Killer’s Guise - 90,000
- Killer’s Vest - 90,000
- Killer’s Leggings - 75,000
- Killer’s Hands - 75,000
- Killer’s Boots - 60,000
3) Mount Armor cosmetics
- Dark Knight’s Barding - 40,000
- Brutal Wizard’s Barding - 40,000
- Cruel Assassin’s Barding - 40,000
- Bloody Warlord’s Barding - 85,000
- Reins of the Bloody Steed (Mount) - 100,000
4) Cursed Scrolls
- Cursed Scroll of Recklessness - 800
- Cursed Scroll of Tranquility - 800
- Cursed Scroll of Chaos - 1,200
Overall, Red Dust farming is a fun and exciting high-risk, high-reward experience in Diablo 4, allowing you to not only tackle monster waves but also engage other players in meaningful PvP.
