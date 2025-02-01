How to get Mjolnic Ryng in Diablo 4 and its unique effects

The Mjolnic Ryng is one of the more potent Druid Uniques in Diablo 4, and thankfully, it has a reasonably simple boss to farm if you want the best possible chance at it. It grants the player a significant boost to defenses along with more Willpower and influences the Cataclysm ability in quite a few ways. Who doesn’t want to have a bunch of casting power and damage just for activating one ability?

After all, Cataclysm Druid is one of the best PVE builds in Diablo 4 right now, so adding the Mjolnic Ryng to your collection is not a bad idea. If you’re looking to add this potent Unique to your collection or need it for your current build, we’re here to help.

Where to farm Mjolnic Ryng in Diablo 4

Your best bet is to keep pummeling Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While the Mjolnic Ryng can drop almost anywhere in Diablo 4, your best bet is Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint. You can find him inside of the Hall of the Penitent, near the Forgotten Depths dungeon. To summon him to battle, you need 12 Living Steel. It’s a relatively short dungeon, so you can ignore pretty much every enemy and run to the end.

Still, I highly recommend capping your Lightning Resistance before going in. Grigoire the Galvanic Saint has a plethora of devastating lightning attacks and AOEs. However, if you defeat him, you have a chance at the Mjolnic Ryng in Diablo 4.

It’s also worth noting you can find it in Helltides, Headhunts, The Pit, or by simply clearing through Nightmare Dungeons. That said, I believe you have a better chance farming the Galvanic Priest, as long as you have the materials to do so.

What does the Mjolnic Ryng do in Diablo 4?

Here's what the Mjolnic Ryng does in D4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Mjolnic Ryng grants players a wide assortment of incredibly useful effects. Alongside +All Resistances, +Shadow Resistance, and a boost to your Willpower it also grants Ranks of Endless Torment. You also gain more Movement Speed while Cataclysm is active, and finally, a flat buff to your Critical Strike Chance.

However, the Unique Effect is far more powerful, not to mention useful. While Cataclysm is active, you gain unlimited Spirit and deal [40-100]%[x] increased damage. Cataclysm also receives your Lightning Bolt benefits. Just look at that! It’s going to turn Cataclysm into an actual cataclysm. It allows for some truly awe-inspiring damage and is used in quite a few builds, from Storm Wolves, Shred, Pulverize, Lightning Storm, and of course, Cataclysm.

