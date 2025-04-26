All quality-of-life changes coming with Diablo 4 Season 8

Diablo 4 Season 8 will be released on April 29, 2025, and introduce an old foe, Belial. With his arrival, Blizzard Entertainment has already expressed its intention to make the game harder. This decision was made to make the rewards feel more gratifying, but there are also plenty of quality-of-life changes.
Here are some of the improvements coming to Diablo 4 Season 8.
Diablo 4 Season 8 to bring massive quality-of-life improvements
Blizzard included all the upcoming changes for Diablo 4 Season 8 in a massive blog post, so it’s hard to find all the QoL improvements. Hence, we have listed all of these changes coming with the Belial's Return update below.
Gameplay improvements
The effort to make gameplay elements less frustrating continues with new changes, which are listed below:
- Lair bosses are becoming free to summon, but to collect the loot drops, players will need a Lair key.
- Players can teleport to other party members through the Social menu.
- Apparition Incursion bosses grant bonus experience.
- Endgame bosses are broken into three categories — Initiate, Greater, and Exalted — to provide a better idea of difficulty.
- Lair Bosses will have a greater chance of dropping an additional unique item with each party member on the team.
Also Read: A familiar face from Diablo 3 is becoming the pinnacle boss in Diablo 4 soon
Lair tooltip improvements
One of the biggest quality-of-life improvements is for the Lair tooltip, which will provide much better information on the UI. These changes include
- Direct teleport to the Lair Dungeon.
- Information on the requirements to enter.
- Boss information of the Lair.
- Reward information for completing the Lair.
Conduit shrines
Blizzard has decided to completely remove the Conduit shrines after many requests from the community.
“We have heard feedback on the Conduit shrines. We are disabling them until further notice while reworking them.” - the patch notes read.
Party finder
The party finder is also being improved with each update and will receive some small changes listed below:
- The Party Finder menu will now automatically close after successfully joining a party.
- Listing will now automatically re-list if the Party Leader changes or the Difficulty Level is changed.
Stash improvements
It may not be the most important change, but an update for automatic sorting of the stash is always welcome. This feature will put relevant items based on their rarity to the front and won’t simply sort the inventory to look good.
Cosmetic activation
Diablo 4 features some incredible cosmetic items, including mounts and class-specific armor. Previously, it wasn’t possible to unlock cosmetics for different classes, forcing players to switch characters. This limitation will be removed.
