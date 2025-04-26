All quality-of-life changes coming with Diablo 4 Season 8

Diablo 4 Season 8 will be released on April 29, 2025, and introduce an old foe, Belial. With his arrival, Blizzard Entertainment has already expressed its intention to make the game harder. This decision was made to make the rewards feel more gratifying, but there are also plenty of quality-of-life changes.

Ad

Here are some of the improvements coming to Diablo 4 Season 8.

Diablo 4 Season 8 to bring massive quality-of-life improvements

Blizzard included all the upcoming changes for Diablo 4 Season 8 in a massive blog post, so it’s hard to find all the QoL improvements. Hence, we have listed all of these changes coming with the Belial's Return update below.

Gameplay improvements

Echo of Hatred (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The effort to make gameplay elements less frustrating continues with new changes, which are listed below:

Ad

Trending

Lair bosses are becoming free to summon, but to collect the loot drops, players will need a Lair key.

Players can teleport to other party members through the Social menu.

Apparition Incursion bosses grant bonus experience.

Endgame bosses are broken into three categories — Initiate, Greater, and Exalted — to provide a better idea of difficulty.

Lair Bosses will have a greater chance of dropping an additional unique item with each party member on the team.

Ad

Also Read: A familiar face from Diablo 3 is becoming the pinnacle boss in Diablo 4 soon

Lair tooltip improvements

Liar tooltip (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

One of the biggest quality-of-life improvements is for the Lair tooltip, which will provide much better information on the UI. These changes include

Ad

Direct teleport to the Lair Dungeon.

Information on the requirements to enter.

Boss information of the Lair.

Reward information for completing the Lair.

Conduit shrines

Blizzard has decided to completely remove the Conduit shrines after many requests from the community.

“We have heard feedback on the Conduit shrines. We are disabling them until further notice while reworking them.” - the patch notes read.

Party finder

Ad

Party finder D4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The party finder is also being improved with each update and will receive some small changes listed below:

Ad

The Party Finder menu will now automatically close after successfully joining a party.

Listing will now automatically re-list if the Party Leader changes or the Difficulty Level is changed.

Stash improvements

It may not be the most important change, but an update for automatic sorting of the stash is always welcome. This feature will put relevant items based on their rarity to the front and won’t simply sort the inventory to look good.

Ad

Cosmetic activation

Diablo 4 features some incredible cosmetic items, including mounts and class-specific armor. Previously, it wasn’t possible to unlock cosmetics for different classes, forcing players to switch characters. This limitation will be removed.

Check out more on Diablo 4 Season 8

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More