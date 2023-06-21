Diablo 4 Elixir of Lightning Resistance: Types, recipe, effects, and more

The world of Sanctuary in Diablo 4 can be tumultuous and unforgiving. There are plenty of perils and challenges lurking at every corner, and you will need all the help you can get to deal with them. Thankfully, you can find plenty of items to aid your journey through Sanctuary. Aside from the various weapons and armor, there are smaller items that will also give you an edge against these challenges.

Among these items are the various elixirs and potions found in Diablo 4. These essentials help you by providing passive boosts or granting certain resistances.

That being said, one such item is the Elixir of Lightning. This article will delve into its usage, attributes, and more.

Diablo 4 Elixir of Lightning recipe

The Elixir of Lightning Recipe can be found in chests or dropped by enemies. However, if you want to stock up on this elixir without relying on chance, visit an Alchemist and craft it. That being said, you must have the right ingredients.

Take note that the elixir's level of potency changes depending on its ingredients. Here is the list of ingredients and the potency level they provide.

Weak Elixir of Lightning Resistance:

Gallowvine x10

Reddamine x6

1000 Gold

Elixir of Lightning Resistance:

Gallowvine x11

Reddamine x7

Crushed Beast Bones x5

1500 Gold

Strong Elixir of Lightning Resistance:

Gallowvine x12

Reddamine x8

Crushed Beast Bones x8

2000 Gold

Potent Elixir of Lightning Resistance:

Gallowvine x15

Angelbreath x5

Reddamine x10

Crushed Beast Bones x10

2500 Gold

Heady Elixir of Lightning Resistance:

Gallowvine x15

Angelbreath x10

Fiend Rose x5

Reddamine x10

Crushed Beast Bones x10

3000 Gold

As you can see, if you want to craft a more effective Elixir of Lightning Resistance in Diablo 4, its ingredients also become more demanding.

Diablo 4 Elixir of Lightning uses and effects

As the name suggests, this elixir gives you resistance against lightning damage. Depending on the potency, it reduces incoming Lightning Damage by a certain percentage but raises the level requirement for its usage.

Here are the effects of this elixir based on its level:

Weak Elixir of Lightning Resistance:

Level 15

Increases Lightning Resist by 15% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes.

Elixir of Lightning Resistance:

Level 45

Increases Lightning Resist by 20% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes

Strong Elixir of Lightning Resistance:

Level 60

Increases Lightning Resist by 25% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes

Potent Elixir of Lightning Resistance:

Level 75

Increases Lightning Resist by 32% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes

Heady Elixir of Lightning Resistance:

Increases Lightning Resist by 40% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes

If you ever struggle to face off against Elite enemies in Diablo 4 that use Lightning damage, a few Elixirs of Lightning Resistance might come in handy.

