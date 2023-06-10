How to easily get and use Howler Moss in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 continues the series’ tradition of pitting you against myriad foes in the unforgiving world of Sanctuary and rewarding you with enticing loot. There are various quest types like main missions, side quests, dungeons, and more to test your combat skills. There will be instances when you will come across some useful resources like Howler Moss.

It is a medicinal plant in Diablo 4 which is potent in crafting certain potions. You must be on guard while exploring Sanctuary to spot Howler Moss. Along with focusing on combat and crafting builds, it is essential to farm for resources like Howler Moss to shield your character from the perils in the game.

How to acquire Howler Moss in Diablo 4?

There is no scarcity of loot and resources in Diablo 4, which incentivizes you to partake in all the activities game has to offer. Furthermore, every item is useful in some way or the other, making it important to collect them all. Howler Moss may seem like an inconsequential resource, but it is an excellent herb worth possessing.

Fortunately, not only is it easy to find, but it can be acquired pretty early on in the game as well. You can navigate to the Scosglen region and explore areas within it to find Howler Moss. It is ideal to keep an eye out for this medicinal plant while taking a break from combat.

Another great way of acquiring Howler Moss is to consistently engage in side quests. Once you complete certain side quests, you receive a herb cache as a reward. Opening these caches yields a random set of rewards and may provide Howler Moss.

What is the use of Howler Moss in Diablo 4?

Howler Moss is used in crafting elixirs and potions that can aid you in the long run. Some of the potions you can create using it are Moderate Healing Poition, Major Healing Potion, and Superior Healing Potion. The elixirs that you can craft using this medicinal herb are Weak Elixir of Poison Resistance, Weak Crushing Elixir, and Weak Third Eye Elixir.

To craft these potions and elixirs, you will need the help of an alchemist. You can encounter this merchant in the early sections of the game. You can not only craft the aforementioned elixirs and potions but also upgrade healing potions by using the alchemist’s services.

If you are inclined to know more about it, feel free to delve into this comprehensive alchemist guide that highlights all aspects ranging from level requirements associated with potion upgrades to elixir crafting.

Diablo 4 provides an in-depth experience that allows you to experiment with various builds and leverage the myriad of loot to enhance it. Apart from herbs like Howler Moss, you can take advantage of various gems that can be applied to weapons, armor, and jewelry.

