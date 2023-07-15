5 Diablo 4 features that were present in the other games in the franchise

Diablo 4 is shaping up to be an in-depth experience as it offers a plethora of gameplay mechanics for players to engage in. One can choose from a wide variety of loot and equip the best gear to tackle the myriad enemy types in the game. This title also welcomes new players and periodically provides tutorials on all gameplay systems.

Despite being a modern game, Diablo 4 does not stray too far away from its roots. It ensures the adoption of the features that long-time fans of the franchise are accustomed to. While some of these features may not jive well with some gamers, they are present in this game to aid players in having a seamless experience.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Paragon Board and 5 other Diablo 4 features present in the franchise's previous games

1) Persistent online connection

Diablo 4 requires a permanent online connection. Many fans did not admire the return of this feature. The constant online connection requirement was also a part of Diablo 3.

This feature had raised some concerns amongst fans back when it was a part of Diablo 3, as one was required to stay online to experience the game solo. Diablo 4 did not ditch this requirement which also faced some criticism from fans.

The prime reason for this being a drawback is that players are often unable to access the game during server malfunctions. While one can have a stable experience with the game, players can expect regular maintenance updates and fixes.

2) Skill tree system

Avid fans of Diablo 2 would remember a robust skill tree mechanic. It incentivized players to experiment with a variety of builds. However, this skill tree mechanic did not find a place in the next installment, Diablo 3.

Fortunately, Diablo 4 brings back the skill tree system and offers tremendous flexibility to players to opt for those that align with their play style. This encourages fans to try new skills and craft potent character builds to compensate for the challenging enemies.

The five distinct classes possess unique skills and abilities, which further help in varying the gameplay experience. Players new to the game can peruse this article to unlock the best skills for their Necromancer.

3) Paragon Board mechanic

While many fans did not admire the skill category system of Diablo 3, the Paragon system was much appreciated by a vast majority. This system was the foundation for enhancing players' character build for tackling end-game content.

Diablo 4 comprises a Paragon Board mechanic that works similarly. One must reach level 50 to gain access to it. Once players acquire this level, they gain one point after every level up.

These points can be invested in acquiring robust stat boosts from the Paragon Board. The board consists of nodes with varying rarities. Those interested can refer to this article covering the five best rare Paragon nodes for Sorcerers.

4) Unique and Legendary items

Diablo 2 offered Unique items, whereas the third iteration omitted them. Diablo 3 instead granted Legendary items. This did not jive well with many players, especially Diablo 2 veterans.

Fans of both games can rejoice as Diablo 4 offers loot belonging to Unique and Legendary rarities. Players can expect to obtain a robust amount of loot by playing the game organically and participating in as many activities as possible.

Players can delve into this guide highlighting all the gear rarities. One must note that most Unique items are quite powerful and only drop randomly by defeating enemies while playing the game on higher World Tiers.

5) Streamlined inventory

Diablo 2's inventory system required various spaces/slots for every item. It was improved in the next game, wherein every gear was condensed to an equal-sized slot.

This brought uniformity to the inventory, making it more user-friendly. Diablo 4 offers a similar mechanic wherein loot is stored in different categories like Equipment, Consumables, Aspects, and Quest items.

This presents a cleaner inventory and is highly intuitive, especially when players need to peruse unused equipment. Furthermore, one can even sort the items by press of a single button (Pressing the right stick on the PlayStation controller while the inventory is open).

Diablo 4 is set to introduce new content with the upcoming Season of the Malignant. Avid fans can check out this article outlining the number of Unique items and Aspects that will be a part of this new season.