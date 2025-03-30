Diablo 4: How to farm Roothold keys

If you’re playing Diablo 4 Season 7, you certainly need plenty of Roothold Keys. These unlock mini-dungeons are one of the many places you can unlock lost powers like Piranhado. The downside to Roothold keys is that they can be annoying to farm. Some people have said they don’t have quite as high a drop rate as regular Nightmare Dungeon keys. While these specific keys drop in the same locations and methods as Nightmare Dungeon keys do, I don’t recommend crafting them unless you feel lucky.

I tried crafting 45 Nightmare Dungeon keys today, and not a single one was a Roothold key in Diablo 4. Conversely, other methods tend to drop them with a higher frequency for me. If you’re confused about where you can get these in the Season of Witchcraft, pick your best build and head into the world of Sanctuary with me.

Tips to farming Roothold keys effectively in Diablo 4

Technically, Diablo 4’s Roothold keys can drop anywhere that a Nightmare Key would. In my experience, there are a few ways that tend to drop them with greater regularity. I feel like keeping some Silent Keys on hand is a great idea. I’ve had one or two drops from the Silent Chests found in Headhunting zones. That means you’ll want to save some of those Obols to use at the Purveyor of Curiosities.

Headhunt areas are going to be your best friend if you want these keys (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

For my money, the best way to get Roothold Keys is to simply play the season. By that, I mean grind through Headhunt Zones, and complete your Grim Favors for the Tree of Whispers. Turn them in for whichever caches you want, that doesn’t seem to matter to me.

In my experience, the best way is to just grind through the seasonal content, and do the Bounties. They rack up pretty quickly, and no matter what cache I’ve pulled as a result of my grinding in Headhunt Zones, I’ve pulled a Roothold Key far more often than not — all three caches this morning for example had one.

Do keep your eyes out for Silent Chests as well. While they don’t have static drop points anymore, they show up fairly frequently in Headhunt Zones, making it so those Murmuring Obols don’t go to waste. They don’t drop from Silent Chests as often as they do Caches, but they can appear.

Maybe I was just lucky, but all my caches today contained a Roothold Key (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

I imagine they probably have a higher chance of dropping the higher your difficulty, but even just playing on “Hard”, I was getting more than enough Roothold keys in Diablo 4, just by completing objectives for the Tree of Whispers.

