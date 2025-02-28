Diablo 4 March of the Goblins Event guide

The Diablo 4 March of the Goblins event is back, and this time, it will permanently change the world of Sanctuary by adding brand-new goblin types! These new types of goblins can drop some truly remarkable items, including Mythic Uniques and Resplendent Sparks! They can appear on any World Tier, both Eternal/Seasonal servers, and best of all, after the event ends, these goblins will continue to show up — just perhaps a bit less frequently.

Like most Diablo 4 events — such as Lunar Awakening — the March of the Goblins event will have a reputation grind with it, that gives you more rewards as you slay more Goblins. Once the reputation rewards have been revealed, we’ll update this accordingly.

How long is the March of the Goblins event available in Diablo 4?

The Diablo 4 March of the Goblins event will take place between March 4, 2025 at 10 am PST and end on March 11, 2025 at 10 am PDT. During this time, players can fight their way across Sanctuary, dealing with these new goblins, and grinding their way through a variety of reputation rewards the whole time. The more goblins you kill, the greater the rewards.

What does the March of the Goblins event add to Diablo 4?

While this event is going on, players will see an increased number of Treasure Goblins, more Greed Shrines, and an increase of Treasure Goblins while fighting Avarice, the Gold-Cursed World Boss. Killing Treasure Goblins increases your reputation, and the higher you go on the reputation ladder, the greater are your odds of getting Treasure Bags to drop from these goblins.

From left to right - Odious Ector, Gilded Baron, and Glittering Prym (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

However, there are also new goblin variants who will stay in the game long after the March of the Goblins event ends in Diablo 4. These gilded goblins each have a different look and will drop specific types of rewards. They’re rarer but have a unique look that makes them easier to spot.

All new Gilded goblins and their rewards

Odious Ector (Green): These goblins drop a variety of Crafting Materials upon dying, even Obducite (when on Torment difficulties).

These goblins drop a variety of Crafting Materials upon dying, even Obducite (when on Torment difficulties). Gilded Baron (Gold): When you find and defeat these golden goblins, they drop massive piles of gold — and even greater amounts when you open their treasure bags.

When you find and defeat these golden goblins, they drop massive piles of gold — and even greater amounts when you open their treasure bags. Glittering Prym (White/Crystal): These brilliantly-glowing goblins drop Runes, Gem Fragments, and when in Torment Tiers, also drop Undercity Tributes and Scattered Prisms.

These brilliantly-glowing goblins drop Runes, Gem Fragments, and when in Torment Tiers, also drop Undercity Tributes and Scattered Prisms. Curious Murl (Purple): Defeating these purple-glowing goblins grants you Murl’s Bag of Obols. They come in a sack, so even if you have maxed out your Obols, you can pick these up and activate them later.

Defeating these purple-glowing goblins grants you Murl’s Bag of Obols. They come in a sack, so even if you have maxed out your Obols, you can pick these up and activate them later. Gelatinous Syrus (Blue): When defeated, they split into two additional goblins. Defeating them creates three goblins. If you want the rewards, defeat the tiniest of the three. They will drop 1 Legendary item with an increased chance of dropping more at higher Torment Tiers, in addition to Gold, boss summoning materials, and a chance at an Elixir.

When defeated, they split into two additional goblins. Defeating them creates three goblins. If you want the rewards, defeat the tiniest of the three. They will drop 1 Legendary item with an increased chance of dropping more at higher Torment Tiers, in addition to Gold, boss summoning materials, and a chance at an Elixir. Fancy Old Fedric (Bright purple): This goblin is likely to be the rarest of all, and glows the color of Mythic Uniques. Defeating one grants you a Mythic Unique, a Resplendent Spark, and of course, bragging rights.

From left to right: Curious Murl, Gelatinous Syrus, Fancy Old Fedric (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can find these new goblins for the March of the Goblins event in Diablo 4 in dungeons and the overworld of Sanctuary. They can drop some amazing items, so it’s worth chasing them down. Once the reputation rewards are available, we’ll add these in as well. We do know that completing the reputation grind grants you a Resplendent Spark.

