Diablo 4 Resplendent Spark: uses, how to get, and more

Diablo 4 Resplendent Sparks is the newest addition to the title's resources. Alongside the bug fixes, Diablo 4 patch 1.3.2 also introduced this fresh resource to ease the grind for highly sought-after Uber Uniques and improve the item economy for players. Furthermore, this new item also gives players more freedom when it comes to choosing a specific Uber Unique.

In this article, we will delve deeper and tell you ways to obtain Resplendent Spark in Diablo 4. It also includes examples of how you may leverage this brand-new resource to your advantage.

How to get Resplendent Sparks in Diablo 4

Uber Uniques are one of the most sought-after items in the end game. Previously, the grind for it was very time-consuming and luck-dependant. However, in the latest patch, Blizzard added a brand-new valuable resource called Resplendent Sparks to give the player more control over their Uber Uniques.

Regarding this, the official blog post on patch 1.3.2 stated:

"Uber Unique items are highly sought after. With Season of Blood, we introduced target-farming Uber Unique Items with Uber Duriel to give players another source of acquiring this type of item. However, we want to give players increased autonomy in obtaining their desired Uber Unique by addressing feedback that expressed how acquiring duplicate or undesired Uber Unique Items lessens that feeling of triumph."

To get Resplendent Sparks in Diablo 4, you need to follow these steps:

Farm Uber Uniques

Head to any blacksmith

Salvage the spare copies of Uber Uniques

Despite there being many ways you can farm Uber Uniques, the best method is to grind out battles with Duriel. However, the developers' note in the latest patch also mentioned that the drop chance of Uber Unique Items has increased everywhere except Uber Duriel encounters. So, this is the best time for you to start grinding the Uber Uniques in the end-game activities of Diablo 4.

If you don't know the names of the Uber Uniques, they are:

Doombringer

The Grandfather

Andariel's Visage

Melted Heart of Selig

Ring of Starless Skies

Harlequin Crest

Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander

How many Resplendent Sparks in Diablo 4 do you get per Uber Unique?

For every Uber Unique, you'll get one Resplendent Spark, which will show up in the salvaged resources listed for dismantling.

Once you have five spare Uber Uniques, salvage them and get this brand-new resource.

Now gather 50 million gold and head to any alchemist's Transmutation section. Here, you'll be able to exchange your gold and Resplendent Sparks for a fresh Uber Unique of your choice. However, if you already have all of them, you can save these Resplendent Sparks for future Uber Uniques.

That is all you need to know about Resplendent Sparks in this game.