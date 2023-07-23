All Uber uniques in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant, ranked

Uber uniques are rarer and more powerful than your standard unique in Diablo 4. They take incredibly long hours of grinding and good luck to find. They're worth having, no matter how long it takes. Each of these pieces of gear is among the peak of powerful items that Blizzard Entertainment has put into their Action RPG.

However, you need to fight level 85+ enemies to even stand a chance at getting this gear to drop. Not very many have been spotted in the wild, but they do exist. Some are more chaotic than others, but here are Diablo 4’s best Uber uniques, ranked from worst to best.

The best Uber uniques in Diablo 4 as of Season of the Malignant

7) The Grandfather

The Grandfather in Diablo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Unique property: Increases your Critical Strike Damage by 60-100%

The word “worst” may be a bit of a misnomer among Diablo 4’s Uber uniques. Even if it’s at the bottom of the list, The Grandfather is an incredible two-handed sword. It doesn’t suffer durability loss and increases your Critical Strike Damage by 60-100%. It doesn’t have a ton of bells and whistles - it just makes you hit incredibly hard. It’s slow but devastating.

6) Andariel’s Visage

Andariel's Visage in Diablo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Unique property: Up to 20% chance to trigger a poison nova that applies 11,335 poison damage over 5s to enemies in the area. (Lucky Hit)

Poison damage is my favorite way to play games like this. Constant, toxic damage? Huge fan of that in Diablo 4. However, the reason I put Andariel’s Visage a bit lower on the Diablo 4 Uber uniques list is Lucky Hit. Sure, you can modify your Lucky Hit chance, but I hate waiting on that sort of thing to trigger. Other than that, it’s an incredible find.

5) Ring of Starless Skies

Ring of Starless Skies in Diablo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Unique property: Each consecutive Core Skill cast reduces the Resource cost of your next Core Skill by 8-12%, up to a maximum of 40%

Now we’re getting into the really good stuff. One of the best Sorcerer uniques in the game, this Uber unique stands out for almost anyone. If you play a class that constantly spams Core Skills, you want this on your side. It will make things cheaper and easier to spam and allow you to devastate the forces of evil with greater speed.

4) Melted Heart of Selig

The Melted Heart of Selig in Diablo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Unique property: Gain +30% maximum resource. In addition, when you take damage, drain 3-8 Resource for every 1% of Life you would have lost instead.

Several classes in Diablo 4 suffer from being squishy. This Uber unique offers a way to stay alive - by losing resources instead. If you have plenty of ways to recover your resource bar, or if you don’t use it much, the Melted Heart of Selig is incredible. It also increases your damage while healthy and your resource generation. It all synergizes together perfectly.

3) Doombringer

Doombringer in Diablo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Unique property: 15-25% chance to deal 1,092 Shadow Damage to surrounding enemies and reduce their damage done by 20% for 5s (Lucky Hit)

While yes, I know Andariel’s Visage is also an Uber unique with Lucky Hit, I feel like Doombringer brings more to the table. Although it deals less potential damage, it reduces incoming damage done by these enemies by 20%. That is an incredible amount for a one-handed sword.

The stats on it are amazing, and the ability to reduce the damage you take at the highest difficulties of Diablo 4 is not something that can be underestimated.

2) Harlequin Crest

Harlequin's Crown in Diablo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Unique property: Gain 10-20% damage reduction. In addition, gain +4 Ranks to all skills

The Harlequin Crest is one of the rarest and most powerful pieces of armor in Diablo 4. The gap between the 2nd and 1st place spots is incredibly thin, and I think they both have their merits as the best.

Harlequin Crest’s ability to grant damage reduction and +4 to all skills makes it a universally beloved item. No matter what build you’re running, chances are you can improve it with more skill levels. That’s where this Uber unique helm delivers.

1) Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander

Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander in Diablo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Unique property: Gain a random Shrine effect for 10-20s after killing an Elite enemy. Can only occur once every 30s

Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander is the newest Uber unique in Diablo 4. I think right now, it has the potential to be the best for all character classes. Sure, it lacks the skill increase and the damage reduction. But it boasts a mountain of stats, a Lucky Hit chance to stun, and its unique effect.

Each time you kill an Elite (every 30s), you gain a Shrine Power for 10-20s. With enough elites around, this almost never goes away. You could become invulnerable, you could gain Artillery or Conduit Shrine powers frequently as well. The only downside is if you get Greed shrine, I suppose. Everything else is an incredible boon.

These are all the currently known Uber uniques in Diablo 4. More may come in the future. For their power levels, this is where the writer stands on their effectiveness. Your mileage may vary, depending on what you need as a player.