Diablo 4 Ahavarion Spear of Lycander: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

A new ultra-rare item has been introduced ahead of Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant. In Patch 1.1.0, Blizzard recently dropped a fresh Uber Unique item called the Ahavarion Spear of Lycander, and players are looking to farm one of the game's highly coveted items. Uber Uniques are Diablo 4's rarest items and gears, which boast top-tier effects and bonuses. Although the drop rate has not been revealed, coming across one is surely a difficult task.

Blizzard recently came under fire for the extraordinary rarity of these Uber Uniques, with some contending that the odds of seeing one drop are lower than winning the lottery or being hit by lightning. Let's see if this endgame item lives up to its rarity.

How to easily get the Ahavarion Spear of Lycander

You can access Uber Uniques in World Tier 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Unlike the other Unique items released during Patch1.1.0, the Ahavarion Spear of Lycander is not class-exclusive. This means you can equip the item regardless of your class. It's an ultra-rare staff that is also present in previous Diablo installments. The developer's note reads:

"Ahavarion Spear of Lycander is an extremely rare drop. We wish you luck in recovering it from the armies of the Burning Hells."

There is no easy way to acquire this item, but there are many ways you can try if you are determined.

To gain chances of obtaining this loot, you have to achieve World Tier 4 (Torment Difficulty). You must complete the Fallen Temple Capstone and defeat Elias as its final boss to gain access to this tier. Once you unlock this difficulty, you can begin farming Uber Uniques and other exclusive goods falling at World Tier 4.

Obtain Uber Uniques through Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Nightmare Dungeons are also a popular way of farming Uniques. It is important to note that only Level 85+ mobs will drop Uber Unique items. Those who want to run Nightmare Dungeons must employ Tier 31+ (Ancestral) Nightmare Sigils. These can be crafted through an Occultist using Sigil Powder. Once crafted, consume the Nightmare Sigil by accessing the Consumables tab.

You can also slay mobs in the open environment, but you must first level up your character to 90 before level 85 monsters would appear. When finished, monsters will also begin spawning at level 85, giving you extra opportunities to harvest these difficult-to-find Unique goods outside of Nightmare Dungeon runs.

Aside from these, you can try your luck in Helltide Mystery chests, fighting World Bosses, and taking on Gathering Legions to boost your chances of obtaining a very rare Unique after reaching level 90 or higher.

Ahavarion Spear of Lycander effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

The Ahavarion Spear's effect is that you gain a random Shrine effect lasting 10 to 20 seconds every time you kill an Elite opponent. This can only occur once every 30 seconds.

The item's Affixes are as follows:

Affix 1: +[10.5 – 17.5]% Damage

Affix 2: +[4.4 – 10.0]% Attack Speed

Affix 3: Lucky Hit: Up to a +[7.0 – 14.0]% Chance to Stun

Affix 4: +[3.0 – 8.0]% Critical Strike Chance

The Ahavarion Spear of Lycander is the first Uber Unique staff in Diablo 4.

Season of the Malignant is currently live on Diablo 4. Check this article to know more about the new Unique items in the latest season.