Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening event guide

For a limited time, Diablo 4’s Lunar Awakening event will be available in the game, and it offers you some great, free cosmetics, as well as a way to level your characters incredibly quickly. Whether on the Eternal or Seasonal servers, it’s a great time to get back to slaying demons and celebrate the start of the Year of the Snake. There are new, updated shrines, cosmetics, and titles to look out for as you explore for the next two weeks.

Thankfully, though, you likely won’t need the whole two weeks — with solid grinding, you can be done in a few hours. That said, Diablo 4’s Lunar Awakening event will be available between February 4 and February 18, which, interestingly enough, coincides with World of Warcraft’s Love is in the Air event.

How to start the Lunar Awakening event in Diablo 4

You can begin the Lunar Awakening event in Diablo 4 by heading to Ked Bardu in the Dry Steppes. You’ll see a purple quest marker for the NPC Ying-Yue. They are in charge of the Lunar Night Market, which is where this event will be taking place. Once that simple quest is done, you should be able to access the Serpent Shrines and grind reputation with this group.

It all begins here in Ked Bardu (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Lunar Shrines have a snake appearance and a unique icon on the mini-map, making them easy to spot. Each time you kill an enemy that spawns from this shrine, you’ll gain reputation, so the grind is relatively benign - but it is still a grind, at the end of the day.

Lunar Shrines make grinding Ancestral Favor reputation easy

Clearing the Corrupted Shrines gives solid reputation (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Lunar Shrines are more than just enemy farms in Diablo 4’s Lunar Awakening. They grant you a series of buffs in addition to whatever the shrine normally would have given you, and it’s pretty serious. Perhaps the biggest part is a 50% (multiplicative) bonus to your exp gains, making grinding much faster. Here’s what the Shrines grant:

+50% Experience from killing monsters

+30% Movement Speed

+Power Bonus

+Event Reputation per Monster Kill

If that weren't enough, killing the enemies for the Shrine grants a 100% exp bonus. This is alongside the reputation gains and the rewards from the various tiers with the Lunar Market.

In addition, the shrine powers also got a facelift, with some pretty potent effects — a good example is that the Greed Shrine has a chance to summon a Treasure Goblin. Artillery Shrine and Conduit Shrine are probably the best for farming, to be honest.

Artillery Shrine: Casts have a chance to summon a holy bomb.

Casts have a chance to summon a holy bomb. Blast Wave Shrine: Each explosion summons a cluster bombardment.

Each explosion summons a cluster bombardment. Channeling Shrine: Increased attack speed and chance to reset cooldowns.

Increased attack speed and chance to reset cooldowns. Conduit Shrine: Summons frequent and powerful shocking strikes from the sky, all over the area.

Summons frequent and powerful shocking strikes from the sky, all over the area. Greed Shrine: Chance to summon a Treasure Goblin. While the Shrine is active, 25 kills summon a Treasure Goblin, and 50 kills summon another.

Chance to summon a Treasure Goblin. While the Shrine is active, 25 kills summon a Treasure Goblin, and 50 kills summon another. Lethal Shrine: Chance to instantly execute a struck monster, causing Fear in surrounding monsters. This includes Elites but excludes Bosses/Players.

Chance to instantly execute a struck monster, causing Fear in surrounding monsters. This includes Elites but excludes Bosses/Players. Protection Shrine: You reflect all incoming damage. Damage reflected scales with Level and World Tier.

Nightmare Dungeons with the proper Affix tend to have 2 of these Shrines (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can find Lunar Shrines in every region of Diablo 4 during the Lunar Awakening, but they can also spawn in Nightmare Dungeons. When you acquire a Nightmare Dungeon Sigil during this event, they have a chance to roll the Ancestor’s Favor affix.

This means only Lunar Shrines will spawn within that dungeon. This affix also has a chance to roll when you craft a Nightmare Dungeon via the Occultist. In my experience, I received about two shrines per Nightmare Dungeon — usually one per section of the dungeon itself.

All rewards in Lunar Awakening event for Diablo 4

The rewards are solid from these caches — it's worth doing (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Each reputation tier in Diablo 4’s Lunar Awakening event will grant you a series of rewards, like any other seasonal adventure. If you just want the cosmetic weapons, grind until you get to level 6. If you want everything, you’ve got a bit more work ahead of you.

Perhaps the biggest reward is the Resplendent Spark, but the hope is that the caches will also drop Dungeon Sigils that feature the Ancestor's Favor affix.

Tier Reward Description I Magic Gift from the Ancestors Contains useful items and crafting materials II Magic Gift from the Ancestors Contains useful items and crafting materials II Lunar Scepter Magic Wand Cosmetic III Magic Gift from the Ancestors Contains useful items and crafting materials IV Rare Gift from the Ancestors Contains useful items and a Temper Manual IV The Dragon's Courage Two-handed Axe cosmetic V Rare Gift from the Ancestors Contains useful items and a Temper Manual VI Rare Gift from the Ancestors Contains useful items and a Temper Manual VI Moonshot Bow Bow Cosmetic VII Legendary Gift from the Ancestors Contains highly valuable rewards like a Legendary and a Temper Manuals VIII Legendary Gift from the Ancestors Contains highly valuable rewards like a Legendary and a Temper Manuals VIII The Dragon's Tapestry Grants markings if not unlocked in previous Lunar Awakening IX Legendary Gift from the Ancestors Contains highly valuable rewards like a Legendary and a Temper Manuals IX The Moon's Bounty Mount trophy X Greater Gift from the Ancestors Contains highly valuable rewards including a Resplendent Spark X Trag'oul's Consort Mount reward

If you're lucky, the Nightmare Dungeon will give you another one, so you can keep grinding (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In addition, there’s a Title Reward during Diablo 4’s Lunar Awakening event. You can unlock Awoken, Celestial if you visit all 7 Lunar Shrine types during the event. This one’s just a matter of time and RNG.

Thankfully, in my experience, it appears that Nightmare Dungeon Sigils with Ancestor's Favor tend to drop frequently as rewards for completing a dungeon with that mark in the first place. That makes the grind quite a bit faster.

