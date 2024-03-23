Diablo 4 Mother's Blessing: XP boost week start date and other details

Diablo 4 Mother’s Blessing Week is an upcoming event announced by Blizzard Entertainment. Players will enjoy five days of increased XP and gold rewards across all World Tiers. After slaughtering monsters in the Sanctuary, you will notice immense gold and XP boosts.

Here's everything about Mother's Blessing week for players looking to level up quickly.

Diablo 4 Mother's Blessing week: Essential details

The Mother's Blessing week will offer players boosted XP and Gold gain (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo 4 Mother's Blessing event is a perfect time to return to Sanctuary; it starts on March 26, 2024, at 10 a.m. and ends on April 2, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT. Players will receive a significant boost in gold and experience points.

During this special week, Lilith will grant her children a 35% boost in earnings rate in the game. Note that this bonus works in Seasonal and Eternal Realms and covers all World Tiers. This bonus stacks, so Blizzard suggests using it along with Elixirs and the Urn of Experience for even greater benefits. This way, players can make the most out of both Realms.

This same event took place in November, so it could be a clever strategy by developers to attract dungeon crawlers. Since Mother's Blessing will be active for quite some time, the XP and gold boost will continue into the weekend, providing a chance for players busy during the week to benefit from it. Take advantage of this boost to swiftly progress through the Battle Pass ranks, advance to higher Levels and World Tiers, and finish your Season Journey to face the challenges ahead.

If you still need to reach Level 100, it's a good opportunity to level up faster during Season 3. You can verify if the XP and gold bonus are active in-game by checking for the new icon above your experience bar, which indicates the increased rate of gold and XP.

Even though this isn't the first time game creators have enabled extra XP and gold in Diablo 4, this provides a huge help to players trying to reach endgame or players stuck in the game and unable to level up. The Blessed Mother's kindness comes with a price, but it will only be available for a while. Use this time to shine and earn extra Experience and Gold during Mother's Blessing.

