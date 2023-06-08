How to skip cutscenes in Diablo 4

Despite being a live service game, Diablo 4 tells an incredible story through a plethora of cutscenes. Although most of these cutscenes are quite interesting, there are many players who prefer skipping them and jumping right back into the heat of the battle once again. Most modern games allow the skipping of cutscenes, and the same holds true for Blizzard's latest action role-playing game as well.

As expected from a major title, the cutscenes in Diablo 4 are short and well designed. They provide players with a fair idea of what has happened so far and a glimpse into what's about to happen. With that said, here's how players can skip cutscenes in Diablo 4.

Skipping cutscenes in Diablo 4, explained

The question of choosing to skip a cutscene or not is rather subjective and can vary from player to player. If you like the action more, then you can ignore the cutscenes and get back to fighting instantly. If you're in it for the storyline, then Diablo 4's cutscenes are certainly worth a watch.

In case you do want to skip the cutscenes in Diablo 4, all you need to do is press and hold the "Esc" key for PC, the "Circle" button on PlayStation controllers, and the "B" button on Xbox controllers. These are the default keybinds that will allow you to skip the cutscenes in the game.

Alternatively, you can also advance dialogues in the game. To do so, you will have to press the "E" key for PC, the "X" button on PlayStation controllers, and the "A" button on Xbox controllers. Although this won't skip the entire conversation, it should take you to the next dialogue.

Given how lore heavy the game is, it's highly recommended that you turn on subtitles. So even if you're advancing a conversation, you can at least read what the two characters were talking about. If you've already completed the campaign story once and you're starting off with a new character, you can choose to skip the cutscenes.

These scenes are linear, and they don't change based on your character or the choices you make in the game. Interestingly, you can choose to skip the entire story mission as well, and in that case, you won't have to sit through any of the cutscenes in the game.

Is the skip cutscene feature bugged?

It's just been a little over a week since Diablo 4 has gone live, so it's understandable if there are a few bugs in the system. Since then, a handful of players have mentioned that despite pressing the right button, they haven't been able to skip cutscenes.

There could be a lot of reasons behind this issue, but it isn't anything major. Moreover, Blizzard has been proactive with patches so far, so it's likely to get patched in one of the upcoming patches if the developers haven't done so already.

