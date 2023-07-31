Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1 set to remove three Nightmare Dungeon affixes

Diablo 4 has amassed a strong fanbase owing to its robust narrative and gameplay depth. Fans can invest countless hours in this title and find myriad loot along with tweaking their builds. The major highlights of the game are the variety of end-game activities that you can delve into, including Nightmare Dungeons. These not only pit players against elite foes but also comprise affixes.

Nightmare Dungeon affixes are nothing but challenges or conditions that are randomly tied to these activities. Diablo 4 veterans and newcomers can rejoice as the upcoming patch 1.1.1 will remove three affixes that have induced frustration rather than posing a healthy challenge.

Why is Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1 removing three Nightmare Dungeon affixes?

Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1 is set to remove three affixes, namely Resource Drain/Burn, Backstabbers, and Cold Enchanted. The prime reason for parting ways with these affixes is community feedback, with the majority of fans stating that these affixes hinder the experience of Nightmare Dungeons.

Resource Drain, as the name suggests, enabled foes to unleash attacks that reduced a significant chunk of player resources (Mana, Essence, or Fury). This affix has been causing trouble for players, and many believe it makes the process of clearing out Nightmare Dungeons tedious.

Backstabbers empowered foes to deal up to a whopping 150% of damage if they managed to hit any player from behind. This is yet another affix that fans have been vocal about, as many of them were defeated by a random enemy after just a single hit.

Cold Enchanted pertains to elite enemies only. It granted them the power to inflict a significant amount of cold damage. Furthermore, it also afflicted players with a chill debuff. Avid fans have frequently complained that this affix freezes them after a single hit in some instances.

Diablo 4 players can rejoice since these affixes will be removed in patch 1.1.1, and there is a possibility that they might be reworked, according to the game’s Associate Director Joe Piepiora. This patch is set to release on August 8, 2023.

Blizzard organized a campfire chat recently, and many aspects of the game were touched upon. The prime focus of the patch will be buffing Sorcerer and Barbarian, which was a major concern for fans as some skills of these classes were considered to be lackluster.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming

The latest action RPG from Blizzard has not disappointed. The action is non-stop, and the gameplay is incredible. Whether playing hardcore or casual, there's plenty to do.

@Diablo @Blizzard_Ent #Diablo4 is here, and the forces of Hell begin to overwhelm Sanctuary again!The latest action RPG from Blizzard has not disappointed. The action is non-stop, and the gameplay is incredible. Whether playing hardcore or casual, there's plenty to do.@Diablo @Blizzard_Ent pic.twitter.com/JzUw3EnGG5

You can peruse this article which outlines all the class balances you can expect in patch 1.1.1. Those new to the game should know that Nightmare Dungeons are a harder version of normal dungeons.

Newcomers must first focus on finishing the campaign since these dungeons are available only in World Tier 3 and higher difficulties. Additionally, you require Nightmare Sigils to gain access to these dungeons.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant also expects you to beat the main story first. You are offered some additional story missions, along with new mechanics and loot in this season. You can also partake in Malignant Tunnels and acquire new powerful items named Malignant Hearts.