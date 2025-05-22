Diablo 4 player who won real human blood-infused PC does Reddit AMA

Back in Diablo 4 Season 2, Blizzard gave away a PC that was infused with real human blood. The game was on a real hot streak, and to celebrate the impending Season of Blood, this was offered as a giveaway, once they had received 666 quarts of blood donated at players’ local clinic. A gimmick to say the least, there wasn’t, as far as I saw, any official reveal of the winner.

However, a Reddit AMA popped up on May 21, 2025, with the winner, Redditor Storms888 showing off the machine, and took on questions from the community about the PC. Naturally, this also gave away to some hateful, jealous comments, but that’s the nature of Reddit. It was a fascinating thread, where we learned that yes, it really does have human blood — and there’s proof.

Diablo 4 player confirms PC giveaway did in fact contain human blood

In what was one of the most ridiculous stunts in gaming history, Diablo 4 did in fact give away a PC containing human blood. The intentions were good, as it did certainly get plenty of gamers donating blood at their local clinics, and provided proof that they did. It also unlocked a variety of other cosmetics in-game, but everyone wanted the PC.

Storms888, an occasional Twitch streamer, who can frequently be found playing Team Fortress 2, did an AMA on Reddit to show off the machine, and take questions about it. Quite a few comments were simply showering the gamer with compliments, highlighting that they, too, seldom win anything from giveaways. So, to see someone that’s just as, well, unlucky, win, was a nice thing to see.

The Redditor even provided proof that there were in fact, Red Blood Cells infused in the PC. In a reply to someone who wanted to know, Storms888 guessed the Red Blood Cells were put in the Liquid Cooling, to create a human blood-infused PC, thanks to Diablo 4/Blizzard Entertainment.

This is not confirmed, unfortunately. We do have an image of the Blood Donation Card that came with it, so somewhere, some kind of Red Blood Cells appear to be used. It’s a fascinating thing to see, if nothing else.

Comment byu/Storms888 from discussion indiablo4 Expand Post

Others asked things like if it can run Diablo 4 easily — fair considering people have had serious issues with crashing/memory leaks lately — as well as questions about the temperatures it gets. Thankfully, this PC has never gone above 70 degrees Celcius. Whether or not it’s the human blood in the PC doing it, D4 sounds like it plays great on this rig.

Of course, it’s not human blood just floating around in the machine. Some have suggested it was used in the pigment for the art on the machine, or had other theories.

Season of Blood wound up being one of the most memorable, one of the best Seasons in the game’s history. It gave us bosses like Lord Zir, and mechanics that stick around to this day like Vampiric Curse.

