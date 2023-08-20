Diablo 4 to receive two heavily requested upgrades, but there's no release window

Diablo 4 has been evolving in many ways ever since its launch, owing to the myriad updates and patches. Despite having robust story elements, it is designed as a live service game to increase its longevity and attract players on a regular basis.

The title has witnessed its fair share of ups and downs throughout these updates but the promise of some new features has the community excited again.

Diablo 4 devs addressed the feedback from avid fans and assured that the two most requested features will be arriving in the game in the near future. While their arrival is confirmed, there are no details regarding the exact release window.

Diablo 4 gears up for introduction of loot filter and elemental resistance rework

Expand Tweet

Diablo 4 players have been requesting for a loot filter for a while, and officials have assured that this is part of their planned updates. Elemental resistance is also expected to undergo changes, as many believe that they do not work the way they are intended to.

Recently, a Twitter user enquired about the probability of a loot filter being added to the game. This is one of the aspects that irked many, as its absence is making them pick unwanted items by accident.

Players have been requesting for a loot filter (Image via Diablo 4)

Rod Fergusson, the General Manager of this game replied the following:

“Definitely part of our backlog”

This does not reveal any concrete details on the release date but one can be sure that a loot filter will arrive in the future. This feature will improve the gameplay experience significantly as a majority of the time is spent looting myriad gear items. You can refer to this guide on how to gear correctly and get stronger.

Expand Tweet

Another user enquired about fixes pertaining to elemental resistance. Adam Fletcher, Diablo 4’s community manager was quick to respond to this, stating:

“S2 has the rework.”

It is safe to say that the next season will be launched with the elemental resistance fixes. Those inquisitive about it can peruse this article exploring the potential release date for season 2.

Majority of fans are of the opinion that elemental resistance needs a major overhaul. Despite having no concrete release date, players can look forward to season 2 for alterations.

Diablo 4 is packed with content and does have many positive features like Paragon Boards that enable one to enhance their builds for tackling endgame content. This ARPG has also implemented many features from the previous games in the franchise like the much-appreciated transmog mechanic.

Fans can currently relish the Season of the Malignant and partake in clearing out new areas termed Malignant Tunnels to face off against corrupted enemies.

Avid players can check out this comprehensive article outlining all the quests in this season.