Diablo 4: Reopening the Wound guide (Season 9)

Diablo 4 Season 9’s Reopening the Wound picks up where we left off during To Walk Where Spirits Tread. Instead of heading back to Tul Dulra to perform an important ritual, we’re going to head somewhere else, somewhere a bit more dangerous, in the overall lore of Sanctuary: The Scar. We have a ritual to conduct, and hopefully, everything will work out, and we’ll be able to start cleaning up these Blood Relics we found in previous quests.

However, this is Diablo 4, and we know by now that Season 9’s Reopening the Wound quest will do nothing of the sort. If you’re grinding through this season and want to know what you need to do, we’re here to get you through it, from start to finish.

How to complete Reopening the Wound in Diablo 4 Season 9

Steps to complete Reopening the Wound

Speak with Bryona in Tirmair

Travel to the Scar

Speak with Davish

Enter the Scar

Speak with Bryona

Activate the Cleansing Incense

Retrieve the Fallen’s Head

Offer Hluttred the Fallen’s Head

Stand in Horadric Glyph

Observe the Ritual

Survive the ambush

Speak with Bryona

This is a lengthy ride - unless you have the Waypoint (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Normally, you’ll meet up with Bryona in Cerrigar for Diablo 4 Season 9 quests, but Reopening the Wound wants you to head to the nearby settlement of Tirmair. If you don’t have the waypoint, you’ll have to ride. If you don’t see this quest on your main UI, you’ll need to head into your quests journal and manually track it.

As you can see in the screenshot above, it’s a pretty long ride. I didn’t realize, apparently, that I had the waypoint when I started riding, and manually rode across the countryside to get there; don’t make the same mistake I did. Double-check, and only ride there if you have to.

When you arrive, head into the hut that is marked with the seasonal quest symbol to progress Reopening the Wound in Diablo 4 Season 9. You won’t be heading into any Horadric Strongrooms this time, though.

A ritual where Astaroth was once bound? What could possibly go wrong? (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

We will be heading to the Scar, where Astaroth was first sealed. Everyone has already gathered there. Just ride to the east, until you reach the quest marker, and then speak with Davish when you arrive. You will then enter the Scar for the last steps of Reopening the Wounds in Diablo 4 Season 9.

Upon reaching the next objective in this small cave, speak to Bryona. She’ll ask you to activate the Wayfinder, and so you’ll go interact with the four Cleansing Incense in the room and then almost immediately retrieve the Fallen’s Head by killing it.

Bring the Fallen’s head to Hluttred the wolf spirit, by putting it in the bowl nearby. This will trigger a ritual, where you need to Stand in the Horadric Glyph, so do so and Observe the Ritual.

Astaroth's asking the important questions (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This animates the wolf spirit, who retreats from the cave, covered in smoldering flame. If you wondered how Astaroth received an extra ally to aid him in the coming battles, this is likely its origin. Astaroth has corrupted the spirit of Hluttred, but you have more important things to worry about: surviving an ambush of demons.

When that’s cleared, head outside to speak with Bryona and that will wrap up Reopening the Wound in Diablo 4 Season 9. At Tier 6, you’ll pick up The Unseeable Demands Their Gaze, but first you will probably have to do more grinding, via The Truths That Lie Within.

Check out our other Diablo 4 Season 9 guides and features

