Diablo 4: To Walk Where Spirits Tread guide (Season 9)

Diablo 4 Season 9’s To Walk Where Spirits Tread quest follows up on the Horadric Strongroom quest, Keepers of the Glen. Unlike some of the previous quests, this one won’t really take place in a Horadric Strongroom. Instead, you’re going to head out into the world to interact with some shrines, and help out Bryona in her quest to understand what’s going on with this demon infestation.

To Walk Where Spirits Tread is a Tier 4 reward in Diablo 4 Season 9, and so you’ll have to do a bit of grinding through these Horadric Strongrooms to begin this quest. You will also have to complete all the other main story quests, through Keepers of the Glen, to access this one. However, if you’re stuck, we’re here to help.

How to complete To Walk Where Spirits Tread in Diablo 4 Season 9

Steps to complete To Walk Where Spirits Tread

Speak with Bryona

Find the Shrine of Sacrifice

Complete the Rite of Sacrifice

Follow the Wolf Spirit

Slay the Demons

Complete the Rite of Resolve

Follow the Wolf Spirit

Slay the Demons

Complete the Rite of Reflection

Follow the Wolf Spirit (requires completion of Tur Dulra Stronghold)

Enter the Oaken Cavern

Explore the Oaken Cavern

Inspect the Statues of the Blood Eater

This is the first of many stops along the way in this quest (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As with many of these quests, Diablo 4 Season 9’s To Walk Where Spirits Tread involves you speaking with Bryona. You should automatically get this quest when you reach Tier 4 of the seasonal track. You will likely need to head to your quest journal and track it manually.

For this quest, we’ll need the Horadrim and the Druid's help, as the blood of Astaroth on these Relics are connected to Horadric relics. We’re going to seek out the help of Hluttred, the wolf spirit, to help with Astaroth’s blood.

However, before you get started, you should know that you need to complete the Tur Dulra Stronghold before getting to the last steps of this quest. You can complete it when you arrive there, or do it in advance. That’s up to you.

The next step will be to find the Shrine of Sacrifice, which involves you riding out of Cerrigar and going east. Make sure you have To Walk Where Spirits Tread tracked in Diablo 4 Season 9’s quest journal, so it’s easy to find. Just charge forward until you get to the green circled area, where you’ll complete the Rite of Sacrifice.

You can skip all the random demon packs until you get to the next quest objective; you'll need to kill the demons that spawn there (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

All this means is that you interact with the shrine, which will summon a Wolf Spirit. The next step of Diablo 4 Season 9’s To Walk Where Spirits Tread has you follow the Wolf Spirit. When you get to the nearby destination, you’ll have to slay a wave of Demons.

You will do this a few times, until you reach the Shrine of Resolve. Once again, just interact with the Shrine to complete the Rite of Resolve. You will follow the Wolf Spirit again for this part of the To Walk Where Spirits Tread in Diablo 4 Season 9, and when you get to the next location, slay the Demons. The next location is the Shrine of Reflection, where you will interact with it to complete the Rite of Reflection.

This cave is short, but sets up the next major quest (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The next step, follow the Wolf Spirit will lead you to the Tur Dulra Stronghold, which you need to complete before moving on. Complete this, and then head down to the quest marker at the bottom of Tur Dulra. This will lead you to the Oaken Cavern, which you will enter. You will then begin to explore the Oaken Cavern, and inspect the Statues of the Blood Eater.

A few demons will show up as you do this, so slaughter them, and listen to Astaroth talk about Tur Dulra. Finally, you’ll head back to Cerrigar and speak to Bryona. When you reach Tier 5, you’ll begin Reopening the Wound, which will take us to a similar cave in The Scar.

