Diablo 4's Berserk cosmetics trigger big backlash against Blizzard's overpricing trend

While I love both Diablo 4 and Berserk, the new cosmetics have continued an unpopular trend. Now that players can dress their character up like Guts, Griffith, and run around with The Schnoz as a pet, many were excited simply at the prospect. Now, I’m certain this collaboration has made a lot of money — they always do. However, the prices continue to remain untenable, or at least, unreasonable.
There are some free cosmetics you can unlock, but the really good stuff in the Diablo 4 Berserk collaboration all costs Platinum/USD. It’s not just that it’s a retail game with cosmetics to purchase, because that’s all too common in the modern market. It’s that they still somehow cost 25 bucks a piece.
Diablo 4’s Berserk cosmetics continue an unfortunate trend by Blizzard Entertainment
I won’t deny the quality of the Diablo 4 Berserk cosmetics, because they truly are amazing. The need for The Skull Knight cosmetic for my Necromancer is high, but not for the price they want. At a minimum of $25 USD a cosmetic set, you’re looking at least $150 to get everything. Even the horse/horse armor costs 2,500 Platinum.
I think perhaps the worst part about it is that there’s no bundle, no discounts, nothing. You have to spend $25-$28 per cosmetic you want. While there are definitely games with more expensive skins — League of Legends, CS2 and Valorant stand out as examples — this is a retail-priced game, making it feel just as egregious.
The complete collection of Berserk skins in Diablo 4 is more than the cost of the actual game and the Vessel of Hatred expansion. Some players said that there was a $50-$60 bundle, they might just purchase it, out of their love of Berserk. However, the price tag is simply too high.
While this price is exorbitant, and many fans are outraged by the cost, the fact of the matter is that it’s likely going to continue, and it’s going to be successful. As a fan of both IPs involved, I do think it’s unfortunate that the costs are this high, every single time.
It’s a trend that’s gone on for as long as the game has been out. Back in February 2024, there was the Vitreous Scourge bundle mount that ran for $64.99 USD. One cosmetic bundle cost more than the game itself. This is a trend I genuinely hope changes sometime in the future. I, like many, was excited, until I saw the price. Charging $150 USD for a collection of cosmetics, even nice-looking ones, is just too much.
Then, when you combine this with the “free” cosmetics requiring a special currency that your pets/player do not auto pick up has only frustrated players more. None of the free items are a skin for the player. Just a back attachment, horse attachment, a tattoo, and headstone. Again, I am an ardent fan of Diablo 4, but this collaboration has just been an unfortunate one so far.
